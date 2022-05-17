Dry claims victory in primary for District Court judge seat

SALISBURY — Cynthia Dry claimed victory in the primary race for the District Court judge seat No. 3, a position opened with the pending retirement of Judge Charlie Brown.

She has set her goals for justice in Rowan County that include supporting law enforcement, giving victims a voice and having the court system work fairly for all.

“There are many family courts in North Carolina, and Rowan County’s needs to be initiated as one of them,” she said. “Family is the most important institution to protect. I am in support of family court because a judge needs to track a family and make sure they are getting what they need.”

Dry pulled through in the race with 9,643 votes to Lauren Hoben’s 4,979. At 65.95% of the vote according to Tuesday night’s unofficial results, Dry will be set to take Brown’s place when his term ends in December.

She says she will seek justice and equity in every case.

“I would like to thank all of my supporters, everyone who has helped me in any way through this entire process, all the support, encouragement and prayers and those who have kept me uplifted,” she said.

Dry also shared her gratitude for those who helped her at the polls, saying the process wasn’t easy but worth it all in the end.

Hoben didn’t respond to requests for comment.