City Council will consider annexation requests for subdivision, logistics center

SALISBURY — City Council members on Tuesday will consider voluntary annexation requests to accommodate a future housing development and logistics center.

The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, meaning the public may attend in-person at City Council Chambers or virtually beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting can be accessed virtually using this link: https://bit.ly/3P8mFbb. The meeting will be streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast and on the city’s Facebook account. Anyone who wishes to speak virtually during the public comment period must sign up by 5 p.m. on Tuesday by contacting City Clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov. Those who wish to speak during public comment in-person can sign up in Council Chambers.

Homes on Harrison Road

Council is slated to consider a voluntary annexation for approximately 134 acres of land located on Harrison Road, adjacent to Food Lion’s headquarters at 2110 Executive Dr. The property is owned by Edwards Timber Company and is being developed by Adam Fiorenza with assistance from Design Resource Group, a Charlotte-based landscape architecture and civil engineering firm.

The ultimate plan is to construct more than 100 single family homes on the site, according to the project description provided to council members. Those homes would provide approximately $241,200 in future annual tax revenue. The city will incur additional costs for police and fire protection, which is indeterminable.

Mason Howerzyl, an associate at Design Resource Group, said the current goal is to divide the land into plots.

Voluntary annexation allows for city sewer and water connections. If annexed, any streets built in the future subdivision must be constructed to meet city standards. If the streets meet those standards, they would become public roads.

Peeler Road logistics center

Council will consider a voluntary annexation for six parcels totaling 64 acres of land on Peeler Road to accommodate the construction of a 710,600-square-foot speculative building. The land being considered for annexation is not far from exit 71 on I-85, near the Love’s Travel Stop.

Crow Holdings Industrial is developing the facility, which is called the Innovation Logistics Center and is expected to attract a manufacturing or distribution operation. The facility will have an estimated value of $69 million and will generate approximately $500,223 in property tax revenues for fiscal year 2024-25, according to the description of the project provided to council. The city will incur additional costs for police and fire protection, which is indeterminable.

Additionally, the council will consider adopting an ordinance amending the land development district map to rezone the parcels from Rowan County zoning of rural residential, rural agricultural and commercial, business, industrial to Salisbury zoning of light industrial.

The rezoning request was approved by the Salisbury Planning Board in April.

Also on the meeting agenda:

• Council will consider rezoning a split-zoned parcel consisting of about 10.91 acres at the intersection of Willow Road and Statesville Boulevard from urban residential and general residential to strictly general residential. The rezoning would pave the way for a future subdivision.

Smith Douglas Homes is working on plans to build a subdivision with at least 70 single-family detached homes. In April, a representative from Smith Douglas Homes told the Salisbury Planning Board the homes would be on “decent-sized” lots and would range from one to two stories and fit two cars in a garage. But those plans are subject to change, the representative said.

The Salisbury Planning Board approved the rezoning at that meeting.

• Council will consider recommending the City Motor Company building at 419 S. Main St. for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. Salisbury Planner Emily Vanek will give a presentation regarding the building. A public hearing on the potential nomination will be held as well.

• Council will consider issuing a request for proposals for state lobbying services. While the city maintains a relationship with a lobbying firm based in the nation’s capital, the city does not currently have a lobbying firm in Raleigh. A state lobbying firm would work to secure grant funding and lobby on behalf of the city to the state’s legislators. The city has worked with state lobbying firms in the past.

• Council will consider authorizing a five-year extension to the radio system maintenance contract with Motorola for a total amount of $1,508,286. The system uses both city and Rowan County infrastructure, and Rowan County has agreed to a similar contract.

• Council will consider the voluntary annexation of 6.9 aces located at 275 Cross Drive.