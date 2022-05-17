Ask Us: What’s the status on the new Arby’s in West End Plaza?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

SALISBURY — The new Arby’s located across from the Food Lion on Statesville Boulevard has Salisbury locals eager for a another location to grab their favorite roast beef sandwich.

Operations manager Richard Britt originally estimated the grand opening for mid-April but with a nationwide shortage of electrical components, the set date demanded a pushback. The date has been changed to a potential day in June now as they await shipping for the equipment. Britt stated that the components have been shipped and he hopes they will be delivered in the next few days.

The location continues to welcome applications for needed positions. To apply, visit careers.arbys.com