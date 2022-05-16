Cleveland woman lands $284,041 lottery prize

Published 4:53 pm Monday, May 16, 2022

By Staff Report

North Carolina Education Lottery

CLEVELAND — For one local woman, the purchase of a scratch-off ticket has led to quite the financial windfall.

Madelin Contreras of Cleveland purchased her $35,000,000 Blowout game ticket at the Salisbury Mini-Mart off of South Main Street.

The $5 ticket turned into a $400,000 prize for Contreras, who collected her winnings on May 13 at the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Contreras took home a lump sum of $284,041 after taxes were withheld.

Money raised through the NC Education Lottery contributed $7,442,218 to Rowan County educational programs.

Contreras is one of four winners for the $400,000 top prizes given out by the state lottery, two of whom have yet to come forward and claim their winnings.

