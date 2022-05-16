Blotter: Man charged with possession of stolen gun

SAL.ISBURY — A Salisbury man was arrested on several felony firearm charges on Sunday.

James Jerico Horton, 30, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony carrying a concealed gun and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Horton was allegedly found in possession of a .380 caliber handgun which was reported stolen. Horton has previous firearms convictions including possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was transported to Rowan County Detention Center and held on a $30,000 bond.

In other warrants:

• Jacob Paul Boucher, 19, of Lexington, was charged with two counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, felony obtaining property under false pretense and felony larceny of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor attempted breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny on Saturday.

Warrants for Boucher’s arrest list incident dates on May 4, 5 and 9 with a mix of offenses in Harnett and Rowan counties. He allegedly stole a Ford Mustang, broke into a vehicle and stole electronics valued at $1,400, broke into another vehicle and stole cash and a purse, and attempted to sell stolen property to a pawn shop.

• Jered Andrew McMeans, 38, of Salisbury, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, two counts of felony breaking and or entering, felony larceny after breaking and or entering and misdemeanor possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Friday.

McMeans allegedly broke into Salisbury Lumber Company’s facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and stole three cordless drills valued at $200 each. He was allegedly found in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and 40 pills of oxycodone.

• Josue Saul Nunez, 28, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule two controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for keeping and selling a controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.

Nunez was allegedly found in possession of four wrapped bags of cocaine and a nondescript amount of methamphetamine. He was allegedly using a vehicle to keep or sell the drug and was found in possession of two glass “smoking devices” according to the warrant for his arrest. Nunez allegedly ran away from officers after being told to put his hands behind his back.

• Timothy Wiseman, 31, of Salisbury, was charged with felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 on Friday.

Wiseman allegedly struck an adult woman, choked her with both hands and and pushed a child.

• Amanda Lee Flowers, 31, of Statesville, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Saturday. Flowers was allegedly found in possession of fentanyl.

• Honey Annette Winecoff, 42, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance after allegedly being found in possession of fentanyl on Saturday.

• William Danzel Woods, 29, of Jamestown, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest on Saturday. Woods was allegedly sped on I-85 to flee from a state trooper while his license was revoked.

• Marissa Jo Higgins, 42, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Friday. Higgins was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

• Erica Nicole Utsman, 41, of Hillsborough, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday. Utsman was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and a glass pipe with residue.

• Frederick O’Neal Broadway, 34, of Spencer, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on a prison or jail premises on Friday. He was allegedly found in possession of suboxone one the premises of Rowan County Detention Center.

• Tiara Koshell Faulk, 30, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on a prison or jail premises on Friday. She was allegedly found in possession of marijuana on the premises of Rowan County Detention Center.

• Tyree Wanya Steele, 22, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distributed, felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday. Steele was allegedly found in possession of 1.7 grams of cocaine, 27.5 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.