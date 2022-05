Ryan and Jatara Stowe of Salisbury are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Ryen Stowe.

She was born on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Mariam Cannon Hayes Family Center weighing 6lbs, 6oz. and 20 inches tall.

Ryan is the granddaughter of Sandra Teamer and Daniel Stowe and Bobby and Sophillia Propst, all of Salisbury.