Rowan Vocational Opportunities plans warehouse expansion

SALISBURY — A 17,000-square-foot warehouse expansion is planned for Rowan Vocational Opportunities this summer.

The organization was founded in 1966 by a group of concerned citizens united in a quest to provide employment training, job seeking and life skills training for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The current facility is located at 2728 Old Concord Road in Salisbury in a building that previously served as the Rowan County Health Department.

After a $1 million gift from Ralph and Anne Ketner, a 27,000-square-foot expansion was added in 1999.

“Due to the increased demand for manufacturing products in this area, we are committed to providing the most efficient and cost-effective production and services we can,” RVO Executive Director Gary Yelton said in a news release. “The expansion will allow us to continue to maintain and enhance the same high-quality products and services we’re known for. This will also increase our ability to provide accurate quality control and inventory accountability.”

Not only does Yelton and his staff anticipate an increased level of activity, but also more use of the increased space. “Our vision is to successfully serve our customers while helping our staff and consumers work in an atmosphere that encourages team work and cooperation both internally and out in the community,” Glenn McDonald, RVO’s sales and marketing director, said in the news release.

RVO received full accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Those who work at RVO perform services such as packaging, small parts assembly, inspecting and sorting, collating, labeling, mailing, warehousing and delivery.

For more information, contact McDonald at glenn@rowanvocopp.org or 704-798-0683.