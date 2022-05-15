Morris Graduation

Amanda Morris is proud to announce her graduation from East Carolina University where she earned her Masters in Education in Physical Education.

Amanda was a member of the ECU Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) Leadership Honor Society while completing her Master’s degree. ODK is a National Leadership Society which recognizes and encourages superior leadership and exemplary character. O∆K encourages collaboration among members across the five pillars of leadership celebrated by O∆K: academics, athletics, service, communications, and arts.

Amanda was recognized this past week by Wake County Schools as it was National Physical Education Week. She has been a high school Health & Physical Education teacher for 18 years. Her work within the district was recognized along with being the lead district curriculum writer for Honors Healthful Living I curriculum. “She has worked … to ensure our Health Education curriculum is engaging to students across our district,” says Brian Glendenning, WCPSS senior administrator for Healthful Living.

A Salisbury native and graduate of East Rowan High, Amanda graduated from East Carolina University in 2004 with a BS in Exercise & Sports Science – Physical Education and graduated Friday, May 6, 2022 from East Carolina University with a Master’s in Education – Physical Education. She is in her fourth year at Panther Creek High School, teaching and coaching softball. She taught one year at East Wake High and 13 years at North Pitt High School prior to that.

Amanda plans to continue working at Panther Creek High and coaching softball for now. With her degree and certification she can be a supervisor to student interns working to become PE teachers as well.

Amanda is the daughter R. Grady Morris and the late Carol Heilig Morris. Amanda’s brother and sister-in-law, Clayton and Ashley Morris, reside in Salisbury as well. She is the granddaughter of the late Ray and Wilma Heilig and Walter and Jean Morris of Salisbury.