Bryan Graduation

Mr. John L. Bryan III and Ms. Lei Bryan are proud to announce the graduation of their daughter, Carolei Terrvera Bryan from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with her degree to be a medical doctor.

Carolei is a 2017 North Carolina State University Sunna Cum Laude graduate where she received honors as a Goodnight Scholar and a University Scholar. She is also a 2013 graduate of South Piedmont Community College where she received her Associate of Science Degree.

Carolei has accepted a residency at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md. specializing in pediatrics.

She is the daughter of Mr. John L. Bryan III of Salisbury and Lei Bryan of Wadesboro and the granddaughter of Dr. Terrall Bryan RN, MSN, EdD of Salisbury and Mrs. Carolyn Bennett of Wadesboro.