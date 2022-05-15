Beauchemin Birth

Alexis Beauchemin and Suzanne Ford of Salisbury are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Éloïse Amélie Beauchemin.

Éloïse was born April 26, 2022 weighing 6lbs, 15oz at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Éloïse is the granddaughter of Tom and Cherry Ford of Florence, S.C. and Yves Beauchemin and Viviane St-Onge of Longueuil, Quebec.

