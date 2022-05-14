Marshville’s CBF Que claims Jiggy with the Piggy grand champion honors

KANNAPOLIS — Kansas City Barbeque judges spent Saturday carefully judging teams from six states that competed in the categories of chicken, ribs, pork and brisket at the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival.

Judges from several states chose the winners based on taste, appearance and tenderness.

CBF Que from Marshville was named grand champion and won $1,250. Reserve champion is Chunky BBQ from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and got $1,000.

The top 10:

Grand Champion: CBF Que (Paula and Jeff Lee)

Reserve Champion: Chunky BBQ (Stephanie and John Shirey)

3rd – Muttley Crew BBQ from Apex

4th – Redneck Scientific from Angier

5th – One Eyed Pig BBQ from Union, S.C.

6th – Smokin Skullies from Goldsboro

7th – Brother-in-Law BBQ Team from Fletcher

8th – Good Googly Goo BBQ from Mitchellville, Maryland

9th – Lady of Q from Ramona, California

10th – Pappy & Roley’s from Asheville

First Place Chicken – Redneck Scientific from Angier

First Place Pork Ribs – Pappy & Roley’s from Asheville

First Place Pork – Bad Rooster from Lavonia, Georgia

First Place Brisket – Smokin Skullies from Goldsboro

During the events hundreds of people participated in the People’s Choice pork contest. The public was able to buy tickets and could taste some of the best pork in the U.S.

Proceeds from the ticket sales are distributed to the Kannapolis YMCA and the Kannapolis Rotary, which host the events as part of the festival.

Smithfield for donating the meat for the events.

People’s Choice Pork Contest

First Place – Fat Heads BBQ from Albemarle (Pan 4)

2nd Place –Smoke & Brew from Asheboro (Pan 15)

3rd Place – Redneck Scientific from Angier (Pan 21)

4th Place – Good Googly Goo BBQ from Mitchellville, Maryland (Pan 44 )

5th Place – EB’s BBQ from Charlotte (Pan 33)

6th Place – One Eyed Pig from Union, S.C. (Pan 37)

7th Place – Holt Brothers BBQ from Charlotte (Pan 14)

8th Place –Brother-In-Law BBQ Team from Fletcher (Pan 36)

9th Place Tie – Creekside Smokers from Hickory (Pan 20)

9h Place Tie – Muttley Crew BBQ from Apex (Pan 38)