Library Notes: At Rowan Public Library, new eAudibooks are now hear

By David Lamanno

Rowan Public Library

Have you heard any good books lately? The question is no joke as digital audiobook availability and use continues to increase nationwide. The most recent fact sheet available from the Audio Publishers Association reports that in 2020 publisher receipts amounted to over $1.2 billion, a 12% increase from the previous year. A total of 71,502 audiobooks were published in 2020, a 39% increase over 2019. While there are not enough minutes in a year to listen to all of these new books, Rowan Public Library cardholders have the benefit of access to over 17,000 unique audiobook titles through the North Carolina Digital Library. The N.C. Digital Library is a consortium of 24 library systems across the state. You can browse and check out titles at the N.C. Digital Library using any computer, smart phone or tablet by downloading the free Libby app. RPL staff members are always available to help in accessing these resources.

Recently, over 175 eAudiobooks were acquired for the library’s adult collection. Rowan Public Library cardholders receive priority placement on hold lists for any of the materials it owns within the digital library. The new additions include fiction and non-fiction eAudiobooks. I’ll highlight a few new or soon to be available titles below.

James Patterson and Maxine Paetro have released the 22nd book in the Women’s Murder Club series titled “22 Seconds.” San Francisco Police Department homicide detective Lindsey Boxer only has 22 seconds to decide her fate. Boxer must solve the mystery behind a massive drugs and arms shipment. The eAudiobook, now available, is entertaining and well told.

Holly Black, best known as a writer of children’s and young adult fiction, has published an adult fiction novel called “Book of Night.” The story is a dark fantasy in the vein of Neil Gaiman that pits magical thieves against one another in order to obtain a secret that brings unlimited power. This smart and twisty tale is now available.

On May 24, the prolific Nora Roberts releases the novel, “Nightwork.” This suspenseful romance features master thief, Harry Booth. Booth must juggle his true-love relationship with Miranda Emerson while being coerced to burglarize a Baltimore museum by his nemesis. Amiable characters, interesting locations (including North Carolina), and genuine romance make Nightwork an easy and enjoyable listen.

John Grisham has a new work available on May 31. Titled “Sparring Partners,” it contains three law-themed novellas. Surprises are always in store from the legal thriller master. Actors Jeff Daniels and Ethan Hawke are featured narrators.

Two new noteworthy non-fiction titles to look for are “Finding Me” by Viola Davis and “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris. “Finding Me,” now available, is a memoir meant to inspire and is narrated by the author. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” with a May 31 release date, features all new essays from the witty and observant Sedaris. Sedaris’ narration always sets his work apart. No luck needed to enjoy this eAudio release.

eAudiobooks have the advantage of allowing you to be entertained and informed while you drive, workout, cook and so on. There is also the added benefit of eAudiobooks never being overdue! For additional assistance, visit or call your nearest Rowan Public Library branch. If you have a specific eAudiobook request, contact David Lamanno at 704-216-8229 or David.Lamanno@rowancountync.gov

David Lamanno is a librarian at the Rowan Public Library.