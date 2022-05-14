High school track and field: Rowan girls regional track results
Published 12:11 pm Saturday, May 14, 2022
Rowan girls
Scoring (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1)
Top 4 in each event advance to state
1A Midwest Regional, at Davie
North Rowan (109, 1st place)
*Tai’lah Ward 1st, 300 hurdles (47.31), 1st, 100 hurdles (15.34), 3rd 100 (12.67) — 26
*Aniya Brown 1st, triple jump (35-6), 2nd 300 hurdles (47.57), 2nd 100 hurdles (15.65) — 26
*Brittany Ellis, 1st, shot (36-7.25), 1st discus (106-6) — 20
*Jade Sankey, 3rd, long jump (13-11) — 6
*Azarea Miller, 3rd, 100 hurdles (17.41) — 6
*4×100 1st, Bailee Goodlett, Bloom Goodlett, Miller, Ward (51.68)— 10
*4×200 1st, Ba, Goodlett, Bl. Goodlett, Miller, Brown (1:49.60) — 10
*4×400, 4th, Bl, Goodlett, Sankey, Mikayla Ortiz, Joy Shaw (4:52) — 5
2A Midwest Regional, at High Point
Salisbury (37)
*Sutton Webb 2nd, 1600 (5:25), 2nd, 800 (2:29) — 16
*Millie Wymbs, 4th, 1600 (5:57) — 5
Elinor Hinson, 5th, high jump (4-6) — 4
Dashia Canada, 7th, 400 (1:06.09) — 2
*4×400 1st, Wymbs, Canada, Kendall Henderson, Webb — 10
3A Midwest Regional, at Davie
East Rowan (28)
*Peyton Whicker 3rd 300 hurdles (49.53), 5th 100 hurdles (17.12) — 10
Meredith Bonner 5th, 1600 (5:58), 7th, 3200 (13:25) — 6
Jasmyne Brown, 5th, pole vault (7-0) — 4
Sadie Featherstone 6th, 100 hurdles (17.17) — 3
Bella Turner 7th, pole vault (6-6) — 2
Jadyn Featherstone 8th, pole vault (6-0) — 1
Iyanna Berry Lynch 8th, triple jump (31-10.5) — 1
4×100 8th, Berry Lynch, Braniya Boardley, Madi Fadden, Savannah Wise (54.74) — 1
South Rowan (16)
*Macy Miller 1st, high jump (5-4) — 10
Mesiya Howell 8th, 100 (13.39) — 1
Bethany Rymer 8th, 800 (2:43) — 1
Rylie Williams 8th, discus (87-0) — 1
4×800 6th, Lindsey Beaver, Madison Beaver, Blythe Elliott, Rymer (11:30) — 3
Carson (13)
Zoe Holbrook 7th, 300 hurdles (52.58), 7th 100 hurdles (17.34) — 4
Aliayah White 5th, 400 (1:01.51) — 4
Makayla Borst 6th, 800 (2:41) — 3
4×800 8th, Kendall Barbee, Hayley Borst, Makayla Borst, Brynn Sokolowski (11:47) — 1
4×400 8th, M. Borst, Sokolowski, Callie Trexler, White (4:36) — 1
West Rowan (10)
*Katie Roberts 3rd, 3200 (12:56) — 6
4×800 5th, Roberts, Katelyn Lentz, Marion Blake, Jenna Wheeler (11:19) — 4