High school track and field: Rowan girls regional track results

Published 12:11 pm Saturday, May 14, 2022

By Post Sports

Aniya Brown, North Rowan, in triple jump., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Rowan girls

Scoring (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1)

Top 4 in each event advance to state

1A Midwest Regional, at Davie

North Rowan (109, 1st place)

*Tai’lah Ward 1st, 300 hurdles (47.31), 1st, 100 hurdles (15.34), 3rd 100 (12.67) — 26

*Aniya Brown 1st, triple jump (35-6), 2nd 300 hurdles (47.57), 2nd 100 hurdles (15.65) — 26

*Brittany Ellis, 1st, shot (36-7.25), 1st discus (106-6) — 20

*Jade Sankey, 3rd, long jump (13-11) — 6

*Azarea Miller, 3rd, 100 hurdles (17.41) — 6

*4×100 1st, Bailee Goodlett, Bloom Goodlett, Miller, Ward (51.68)— 10

*4×200 1st, Ba, Goodlett, Bl. Goodlett, Miller, Brown (1:49.60) — 10

*4×400, 4th, Bl, Goodlett, Sankey, Mikayla Ortiz, Joy Shaw (4:52) — 5

2A Midwest Regional, at High Point

Salisbury (37)

*Sutton Webb 2nd, 1600 (5:25), 2nd, 800 (2:29) — 16

*Millie Wymbs, 4th, 1600 (5:57) — 5

Elinor Hinson, 5th, high jump (4-6) — 4

Dashia Canada, 7th, 400 (1:06.09) — 2

*4×400 1st, Wymbs, Canada, Kendall Henderson, Webb  — 10

3A Midwest Regional, at Davie

East Rowan (28)

*Peyton Whicker 3rd 300 hurdles (49.53), 5th 100 hurdles (17.12) — 10

Meredith Bonner 5th, 1600 (5:58), 7th, 3200 (13:25) — 6

Jasmyne Brown, 5th, pole vault (7-0) — 4

Sadie Featherstone 6th, 100 hurdles (17.17) — 3

Bella Turner 7th, pole vault (6-6) — 2

Jadyn Featherstone 8th, pole vault (6-0) — 1

Iyanna Berry Lynch  8th, triple jump (31-10.5) — 1

4×100 8th, Berry Lynch, Braniya Boardley, Madi Fadden, Savannah Wise (54.74) — 1

South Rowan (16)

*Macy Miller 1st, high jump (5-4) — 10

Mesiya Howell 8th, 100 (13.39) — 1

Bethany Rymer  8th, 800 (2:43) — 1

Rylie Williams 8th, discus (87-0) — 1

4×800 6th, Lindsey Beaver, Madison Beaver, Blythe Elliott, Rymer (11:30) — 3

Carson (13)

Zoe Holbrook 7th, 300 hurdles (52.58), 7th 100 hurdles (17.34) — 4

Aliayah White  5th, 400 (1:01.51) — 4

Makayla Borst 6th, 800 (2:41) — 3

4×800 8th, Kendall Barbee, Hayley Borst, Makayla Borst, Brynn Sokolowski (11:47) — 1

4×400 8th, M. Borst, Sokolowski, Callie Trexler, White (4:36) — 1

West Rowan (10)

*Katie Roberts 3rd, 3200 (12:56) — 6

4×800 5th, Roberts, Katelyn Lentz, Marion Blake, Jenna Wheeler (11:19) — 4

 

 

 

 

More Sports

Panthers hoping ‘Boogie’ Barnes burns it up on the field

Kyle Busch heads to Kansas on high note

High school track and field: Rowan boys regional results

High school softball: West’s season ends on walk-off hit

Print Article

Comments