High school track and field: Rowan boys regional results

Published 3:57 pm Saturday, May 14, 2022

By Post Sports

Quintin Wilson, North Rowan hurdler. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

 

Rowan boys

Scoring (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1)

Top 4 in each event advance to state

1A Midwest Regional, at Davie

North Rowan (77, 2nd place)

•Pharrell Hailey 1st discus (128-11), 3rd shot (45-11.5) — 16

•Quintin Wilson 1st, 110 hurdles (16.15), 4th, 300 hurdles (45.84) — 15

•Amari McArthur 2nd, 200 (23.06), 3rd 100 (11.16) — 14

Orion Harris  5th, 110 hurdles (19.85), 6th 300 hurdles (47.56) — 7

*Kemon O’Kelley 3rd high jump (5-8) — 6

Daniel Mantes Medrano 7th, 300 hurdles (48.23), 8th, 110 hurdles (21.63) — 3

Kemyon Oglesby 7th, 400 (54.50) — 2

*4×200 2nd Jerome Blakeney, Jabari Houge, O’Kelly, McArthur (1:32.94) — 8

*4×100 3rd Blakeney, Wilson, O’Kelly, McArthur (45.06) — 6

2A Midwest Regional, at High Point

Salisbury (34)

*Marcus Cook 2nd, triple jump (42-8.75) — 8

*Jayden Gibson 3rd, 100 (11.34) — 6

*Jalyn Smith 3rd, 200 (22.92) — 6

Jamal Rule, 5th, 400 (52.87) — 4

*4×400 3rd, Andrew Huffman, Cook, Mike Geter, Rule (3:38.43) — 6

4×200 7th, Gibson, Smith, Deuce Walker, Sean Young (1:34.57) — 2

4×100, 7th, Walker, Young, Cook, Gibson (44.29) — 2

3A Midwest Regional, at Davie

East Rowan (30)

*Cole Eagle 2nd, long jump (20-5) — 8

Dominick Dale, 5th, shot (43-1.5), 6th, discus (129-1) — 7

*Luke Heglar 3rd, pole vault (11-6) — 6

Seth Drake, 5th, pole vault (11-6) — 4

Daniel Gonzalez, 6th 800 (2:09.28) — 3

Daniel Overcash, 8th pole vault (10-6) — 1

4×800 8th Thomas Ferguson, Shayden Edwards, Carson Ritchie, Gonzalez (9:05) — 1

South Rowan (27)

*Eli Julian 1st, 1600 (4:27), 1st 3200 (9:56) — 20

*Marcus Holloman 4th, high jump (6-0) — 5

Caleb Holmes, 7th, pole vault (11-0) — 2

West Rowan (7)

Nyshawn Mazyck 6th, shot (42-10.5) — 3

Ethan Wilson 7th, 3200 (10:51) — 2

Adrian Stockton 8th, 400 (53.0) — 1

4×200 8th, Akin Robinson, Peter Williams-Simpson, Jaedon Neal, Anwar Davis (1:33.42) — 1

Carson (6)

Jorge Clemente-Garcia 6th, 3200 (10:39) — 3

4×800 6th, James Anderson, Gabe Honeycutt, Aaron Arnold, Connor Price (8:57) — 3

 

 

 

 

 

