High school girls soccer: Hornets seeded 12th; Carson, West, North on road

Staff report

Salisbury, West Rowan, Carson and North Rowan made the NCHSAA playoffs for girls soccer.

Salisbury (16-1-2) will play at home against East Surry (11-6-2) on Monday.

The Hornets are seeded 12th, while East Surry is No. 21 in the 2A West bracket.

Salisbury’s only loss this season was to West Davidson, the Central Carolina Conference champ and the No. 4 seed in the bracket.

The Hornets also tied West Davidson.

• North Rowan (3-11) is the No. 29 seed in the 1A West bracket and will travel to play Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (12-2-1), the No. 4 seed.

Gray Stone got the No. 15 seed in the bracket and will be home against No. 18 South Stanly.

• Six South Piedmont Conference teams are in the 3A West bracket, including No. 1 seed Lake Norman Charter.

West Rowan (9-9-1) is seeded 29th and plays at No. 4 East Lincoln (15-3-3).

Carson (8-11) is the No. 31 seed and plays at No. 2 South Point (19-0).

Northwest Cabarrus will be home for the first round against Rockingham County, while Concord (vs. Tuscola) and Central Cabarrus (vs. North Davidson) will be on the road.