Rally for abortion rights planned for Saturday

SALISBURY — Salisbury groups in partnership with Women’s March and Planned Parenthood are planning a rally Saturday at the Rowan County Government Building to defend abortion access.

The gathering is planned from 4-5 p.m. at 130 W. Innes St.

“Now is the time to demonstrate that this movement won’t back down from protecting our reproductive rights,” according to information provided by local organizers.

The event is organized by Women’s March with local supporters Salisbury Indivisible, Rowan Concerned Citizens, Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church and Women For Community Justice.

They are using the hashtags:

#BansOffOurBodies

#keepabortionlegal

#protectabortionrights