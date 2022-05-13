Kannapolis Farmers Market weathers storms, opens for season

KANNAPOLIS — Vendors, customers and green-thumb enthusiasts alike made their way out to the Kannapolis Farmers Market on Thursday for the second installment of weekly events that will continue through September.

Looming storm clouds and scattered showers threatened but people showed up anyway to look over items, and a food truck was on-site serving up ice cream for those who came hungry.

Located at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, the farmers market is a spot for vendors from around the region. Offerings include fresh produce, meat, spices and prepared food. Customers spending $10 or more with the new vendors will be given a free reusable bag as well.

Irene Sacks, director of economic and community development for Kannapolis, has been involved with promoting the attraction. Sacks says that she expects around a dozen or more vendors to be on-site each week.

The farmers market is part of growing downtown area and is located just a short walk away from the Cannon Ballers home at Atrium Health Ballpark. During Thursdays on Main at Veterans park, attractions are available for everyone visiting the market.

This weekend’s market was part of a series of events going on in and around downtown Kannapolis with the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival.

Unfortunately, the approaching storms forced officials to postpone tonight’s concert and some additional events were canceled.

The Sammy Kershaw concert has been moved to July 15 at 7 p.m. in Veterans Park.

“We are disappointed that we needed to make this change but the safety of the thousands of people who attend Jiggy must come first. We hope everyone will join us for the festivities on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and support the charities who benefit from Jiggy with the Piggy,” Eddie Smith, Kannapolis’ deputy city manager, said.

Festival activities resume Saturday with the People’s Choice portion of the barbecue contest, a Kids Zone with a new Ninja course and more vendors.

The city will also host a concert Sunday for visitors from 1-3 p.m. in Veterans Park featuring the country bluegrass band Side Step Deluxe.

More information and any future updates regarding the weather will be on the festival website.