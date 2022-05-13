Jiggy with Piggy 5K results released

KANNAPOLIS — The Jiggy with the Piggy 5K had more than 300 walkers/runners on Wednesday evening, including some taking part in the Jiggiest Costume Contest. It was part of the Run Kannapolis Series.

The overall male winner was Marshall Love and the overall female winner was Nicole Morgan.

Melissa Loveless won the adult Jiggiest Costume Contest.

Complete Winners List:

Overall Male

Marshall Love

Bricen Burleson

Salbador Fuentes

Overall Female

Nicole Morgan

Makayla Borst

Jasmine Kuebler

Male 9 & Under

Ayrton Peet

Asher Teal

Female 9 & Under

Charlotte Adair

Lily Yost

Male 10-14

Benjamin Rheinecker

Noah Sinclair

Tucker Farabee

Female 10-14

Addyson Carter

Holly Miller

Daisy Miller

Male 15-19

Issac Llanez

Fabion Condela

JP Bautista

Female 15-19

Jane Herrera

Kaydence Hauss

Hayley Borst

Male 20-24

Tyler Ervin

AJ Ohlhaut

Daniel O Kelly

Female 20-24

Catherine Kruse

Lauren Belk

Claudia King

Male 25-29

Hector Marques

Dustin Minnick

Ethan Smith

Female 25-29

Savannah Powell

Abigail Hempy

Liz Furniss

Male 30-34

Justin Landis

Cory Roberts

Jonathan Bringle

Female 30-34

Gricelda de la Cruz

Brittany Teller

Marla Powell

Male 35-39

Billy Kuebler

Randy Goin

Andrew Westin

Female 35-39

Kelly Sides

Stephanie Hopkins

Danielle Heggins

Male 40-44

Jesse Beam

Travis Rector

Chris Stavenger

Female 40-44

Karen Crotty

Rebecca Carter

Lori Whitcomb

Male 45-49

Chad Drake

David Baucom

Philip Eaton

Female 45-49

Cornelia Chamley

Carla Gallenberg

Caroline Fongemy

Male 50-54

Richard Smith

Scott Linker

Chris Healy

Female 50-54

Teresa Gillespie

Kristi Wyatt

Ruth Lewis-Pitt

Male 55-59

James Dinwiddie

Dan Ohlhaut

Brian Gadwah

Female 55-59

Susan Livengood

Chris Campbell

Karen Zelenak

Male 60-64

Jim Knight

Mark Summers

Richard Grace

Female 60-64

Sharon Grace

Judy Dougherty

Kimberly Cook

Male 65+

Greg McNeil

Robert Paratore

Vincent Cline

Female 65+

Pam Clark

Gail Vaughn

Jill Rossell