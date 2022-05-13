Jiggy with Piggy 5K results released
Published 5:41 pm Friday, May 13, 2022
KANNAPOLIS — The Jiggy with the Piggy 5K had more than 300 walkers/runners on Wednesday evening, including some taking part in the Jiggiest Costume Contest. It was part of the Run Kannapolis Series.
The overall male winner was Marshall Love and the overall female winner was Nicole Morgan.
Melissa Loveless won the adult Jiggiest Costume Contest.
Complete Winners List:
Overall Male
Marshall Love
Bricen Burleson
Salbador Fuentes
Overall Female
Nicole Morgan
Makayla Borst
Jasmine Kuebler
Male 9 & Under
Ayrton Peet
Asher Teal
Female 9 & Under
Charlotte Adair
Lily Yost
Male 10-14
Benjamin Rheinecker
Noah Sinclair
Tucker Farabee
Female 10-14
Addyson Carter
Holly Miller
Daisy Miller
Male 15-19
Issac Llanez
Fabion Condela
JP Bautista
Female 15-19
Jane Herrera
Kaydence Hauss
Hayley Borst
Male 20-24
Tyler Ervin
AJ Ohlhaut
Daniel O Kelly
Female 20-24
Catherine Kruse
Lauren Belk
Claudia King
Male 25-29
Hector Marques
Dustin Minnick
Ethan Smith
Female 25-29
Savannah Powell
Abigail Hempy
Liz Furniss
Male 30-34
Justin Landis
Cory Roberts
Jonathan Bringle
Female 30-34
Gricelda de la Cruz
Brittany Teller
Marla Powell
Male 35-39
Billy Kuebler
Randy Goin
Andrew Westin
Female 35-39
Kelly Sides
Stephanie Hopkins
Danielle Heggins
Male 40-44
Jesse Beam
Travis Rector
Chris Stavenger
Female 40-44
Karen Crotty
Rebecca Carter
Lori Whitcomb
Male 45-49
Chad Drake
David Baucom
Philip Eaton
Female 45-49
Cornelia Chamley
Carla Gallenberg
Caroline Fongemy
Male 50-54
Richard Smith
Scott Linker
Chris Healy
Female 50-54
Teresa Gillespie
Kristi Wyatt
Ruth Lewis-Pitt
Male 55-59
James Dinwiddie
Dan Ohlhaut
Brian Gadwah
Female 55-59
Susan Livengood
Chris Campbell
Karen Zelenak
Male 60-64
Jim Knight
Mark Summers
Richard Grace
Female 60-64
Sharon Grace
Judy Dougherty
Kimberly Cook
Male 65+
Greg McNeil
Robert Paratore
Vincent Cline
Female 65+
Pam Clark
Gail Vaughn
Jill Rossell