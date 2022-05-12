Collegiate Honors

Anna McElroy, of Mt. Ulla, graduated from Dixie State University.

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church Scholarships

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church scholarships have been awarded for 2022-2023. The following

18 members of St. Matthew’s are recipients. Each scholarship is valued at $500 per semester and $1,000 annually.

In total $18,000 in scholarships have been awarded by the church for 2022-2023.

These students are renewing their scholarships:

Granger Patton Askew, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a senior at East Carolina University this fall. He plans to pursue a degree in business.

Mason Lane Benge, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a sophomore at Rowan County Community College this fall. He plans to major in entrepreneurship.

Shelby Loran Brady, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a junior at North Carolina State this fall. She plans to major in business and political science. She is a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and is a Dean’s List Student.

Claire Cynthia Collins, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a junior at Forsyth Tech

this fall. She plans to major in health science arts/dental hygiene.

Macie Grace Curlee, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be senior at Wingate University this fall. She plans to major in psychology and minor in biology.

Mattox Hoke Henderson, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a sophomore at North Carolina State University this fall. He plans to major in mechanical engineering. Mattox is a Dean’s List Student.

Andrew Patrick Lanning, a graduate of Mooresville High School will be a sophomore at North Carolina State this fall. He is a Dean’s List student. He plans to major in computer science with a concentration in cyber security.

Jocelyn Page Miller, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall. She plans to major in biology and minor in chemistry and women’s and gender studies.

Reaghan Lynn Moore, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a junior at Pfeiffer University this fall. She plans to major in health and physical education.

Gracie Lee Sprinkle, a graduate East Rowan High School, will be sophomore at Pfeiffer University this fall. She plans to major in nursing.

Katelyn Marie Sprinkle, a graduate East Rowan High School, will be a senior at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington this fall. She plans to major in exercise science and minor in biology and clinical research.

Baleigh Scott Trexler, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a sophomore at Pfeiffer University this fall. She plans to major in art.

New scholarships:

Jace Lee Cline a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be entering the University of North Carolina at Charlotte this fall as a freshman. He plans to major in engineering.

Gavin Lee McDaniel, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be entering Western Carolina University as a freshman this fall.He plans to major in computer science

Tristan Aaron Miller, a graduate of East Rowan High School will be entering UNC Charlotte this fall as a freshman. He plans to major in engineering.

Rylan Lynn Moore, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be entering Rowan-Cabarrus Community College this fall as a freshman. She plans to major in mechanical engineering.

Jaxon David Trexler, a graduate of East Rowan High School will be entering North Carolina

State University this fall as a freshman. He plans to major in biomedical engineering.

Colton Alexander Wrenn, a graduate of Person High School with an associate’s degree in Science from Piedmont Community College, will be entering the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall as a first year sophomore or junior student. He plans to major in health policy management.