Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Post Education

Collegiate Honors

Anna McElroy, of Mt. Ulla, graduated from Dixie State University.

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church Scholarships

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church scholarships have been awarded for 2022-2023. The following
18 members of St. Matthew’s are recipients. Each scholarship is valued at $500 per semester and $1,000 annually.

In total $18,000 in scholarships have been awarded by the church for 2022-2023.

These students are renewing their scholarships:

Granger Patton Askew, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a senior at East Carolina University this fall. He plans to pursue a degree in business.

Mason Lane Benge, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a sophomore at Rowan County Community College this fall. He plans to major in entrepreneurship.

Shelby Loran Brady, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a junior at North Carolina State this fall. She plans to major in business and political science. She is a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and is a Dean’s List Student.

Claire Cynthia Collins, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a junior at Forsyth Tech
this fall. She plans to major in health science arts/dental hygiene.

Macie Grace Curlee, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be senior at Wingate University this fall. She plans to major in psychology and minor in biology.

Mattox Hoke Henderson, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a sophomore at North Carolina State University this fall. He plans to major in mechanical engineering. Mattox is a Dean’s List Student.

Andrew Patrick Lanning, a graduate of Mooresville High School will be a sophomore at North Carolina State this fall. He is a Dean’s List student. He plans to major in computer science with a concentration in cyber security.

Jocelyn Page Miller, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall. She plans to major in biology and minor in chemistry and women’s and gender studies.

Reaghan Lynn Moore, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a junior at Pfeiffer University this fall. She plans to major in health and physical education.

Gracie Lee Sprinkle, a graduate East Rowan High School, will be sophomore at Pfeiffer University this fall. She plans to major in nursing.

Katelyn Marie Sprinkle, a graduate East Rowan High School, will be a senior at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington this fall. She plans to major in exercise science and minor in biology and clinical research.

Baleigh Scott Trexler, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be a sophomore at Pfeiffer University this fall. She plans to major in art.

New scholarships:

Jace Lee Cline a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be entering the University of North Carolina at Charlotte this fall as a freshman. He plans to major in engineering.

Gavin Lee McDaniel, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be entering Western Carolina University as a freshman this fall.He plans to major in computer science

Tristan Aaron Miller, a graduate of East Rowan High School will be entering UNC Charlotte this fall as a freshman. He plans to major in engineering.

Rylan Lynn Moore, a graduate of East Rowan High School, will be entering Rowan-Cabarrus Community College this fall as a freshman. She plans to major in mechanical engineering.

Jaxon David Trexler, a graduate of East Rowan High School will be entering North Carolina
State University this fall as a freshman. He plans to major in biomedical engineering.

Colton Alexander Wrenn, a graduate of Person High School with an associate’s degree in Science from Piedmont Community College, will be entering the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall as a first year sophomore or junior student. He plans to major in health policy management.

