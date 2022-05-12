Rowan Democrats to open HQ

The Rowan County Democrats will open their campaign headquarters at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, with a breakfast and guest speaker.

The headquarters, located at 1504 West Innes St., will open its doors for the party’s first in-person monthly breakfast since the beginning of the pandemic.

“After two years of virtual meetings, we are excited to gather with area Democrats in person again,” volunteer organizer Linda Voelker said.

Guest speaker Rod Crider, president of the Rowan Economic Development Council, will discuss economic development in Rowan County.

All attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. For those who cannot attend but wish to contribute, go to www.actblue.com/donate/rowandemocrats .