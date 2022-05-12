Rowan County sees slight increase in COVID-19 cases

SALISBURY — Rowan County has seen a small uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases over the past week.

From April 29 – May 5, Rowan County Public Health has reported 149 new cases.

Every eligible person is encouraged to get vaccinated and/or boosted for COVID-19 as soon as possible even if the number of cases seem insignificant. It’s also important to practice good hand washing/sanitizing as well as wearing a mask when in large groups, indoors and/or in spaces without good ventilation.

Rowan County Public Health recently launched a new COVID-19 health campaign called #Rowanstronger to prepare for any future variants and improve countywide community health.

#Rowanstronger is promoting shots, testing, readiness, outreach, new normal, goals, education and responsibility/resilience.

To schedule a vaccine, get prevention tools and learn more about COVID-19 and the community, call 980-432-1800 or email COVID-19@rowancountync.gov

For testing locations and kits, visit https://www.rowancountync.gov/1561/COVID-19

The #Rowanstronger team will be out and about this month at the following upcoming events:

• Community Connections Resource Fair at Rowan Helping Ministries on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• VA2K at the Veterans Administration Campus on May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Cheerwine Festival on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Rufty-Holmes Senior Center Health and Fitness Fair on May 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.