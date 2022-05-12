Mayfest marks reopening of East Spencer Water Park

EAST SPENCER — The inaugural Mayfest in East Spencer also marks the re-opening of Royal Giants Park, which includes the community’s water park.

The park, located at 200 Robinson Road, first opened in 2018, then closed halfway through 2019 due to COVID.

The town had received a N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant in 2016 that was earmarked for improvements to the park, and the downtime provided the opportunity to complete those improvements.

Saturday’s event, which runs from noon until 6 p.m., will have numerous family-oriented activities, including corn hole toss, a magic show, a bounce house, a dunk tank, a three-on-three basketball competition that requires registration and offers prizes, along with several food vendors.

Plans are for the park to remain open to the public until September, and space is available for rent for private events.