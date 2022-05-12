Girls on the Run 5K on Sunday, May 15

Press release

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will Host 5K Event on Sunday, May 15th

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will host its 5K event on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at North Iredell High School. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the 8-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

Participation in the 5K event on May 15 is open to community runners and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont. Registration cost is $30 for community runners and includes an event shirt, timing, and medal.

Community runners will start their race at 2:00pm followed by the stars of the show, the Girls on the Run girls, their running buddies and coaches, heading out at 2:05pm. Early arrival is suggested for all runners. If you’re looking to be involved but running isn’t for you, we would love your helping hands as a volunteer on race day! For more information about the event, how to register, and volunteer opportunities, visit: RunSignup.com and under “find a race”: Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont 5k.

A special thanks to our sponsors: Rack Room Shoes, Novant Health, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Amanda Kate Home, Rowan Health + Wellness, Love Chiropractic Center, Carolina Crossroads Dental Care, and Kernersville Magazine.

Thank you to our community partners: North Iredell High School, Harris Teeter, and Two Men and a Truck.

For more information or questions, please contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org