RSS hosts first Career Signing Day for seniors

By Madeline Wagoner

madeline.wagoner@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury School’s Career and Technical Education office congratulated 10 students at the Wallace Educational Forum in Salisbury during the first Career Signing Day.

Much like National Signing Day for rising college athletes, the event honored graduating seniors of Rowan County who have a bound agreement with employers once they have completed high school. The work fields included trades, healthcare, education and technology.

Dominique Bates, CTE interim director of Work-Based Learning and Community Partnerships, said it’s just as important to recognize students who are entering the workforce whether it’s a job offer, apprenticeship or advanced technical training.

Seven businesses have joined RSS for apprenticeship opportunities since the first career signing of Salisbury High School’s Jacob Gleason in December 2021.

“It is so important to prepare students for these jobs because they’re a part of services we use and need,” said Sylvia Jones, NCWorks Centralina career center leader who attended to support the program. “They’re the future.”

The following 2022 graduating seniors were recognized for the following apprenticeship placements:

• Audric Coe, of South Rowan High School, signed with Phillips Air Care.

• Chance Carter, of South Rowan High School, signed with Phillips Air Care.

• Cameron Driver, of South Rowan High School, signed with Phillips Air Care.

• Thomas Cline, of South Rowan High School, signed with James River Equipment.

• Elizabeth Hamilton, of South Rowan High School, signed with McKenzie Creative Brands.

• Dustin Green, of South Rowan High School, signed with McKenzie Creative Brands.

• Amayrani Trejo Guerrero, of South Rowan High School, signed with Partners in Learning.

• Payton Black, of South Rowan High School, signed with Deal Care Inn.

• Charity McClamrock, of East Rowan High School, signed with Atrium Health.

• Teddy “TJ” Michel, of North Rowan High School, signed with the RSS Technology Department.

Each student was given a certificate after signing their contracts with their respected employers.

“I’m so grateful for Partners in Learning for my opportunity,” Amayrani Trejo Guerrero said when passed the microphone. Along with her apprenticeship, she was accepted into Rowan-Cabarrus Community College for their Early Childhood Education program.

Students acquired apprenticeships either through education opportunities, such as certified nursing assistant programs, or internships they were signed with in their four years of high school.

“The Board of Education is behind the CTE program,” said Dean Hunter, chair of Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education. He closed the ceremony with the encouraging message of CTE’s purpose: guiding students in the process in becoming “enrolled, enlisted and employed.”

Engagement with RSSSs CTE prepares students for the work field of high-demand, high skill careers. For more information, visit https://www.rssed.org/about/departments/curriculum-instruction/cte.