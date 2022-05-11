Jiggy with Piggy’s Friday night events postponed by weather

KANNAPOLIS — After careful consideration of the severe weather forecast for Friday afternoon/evening, Jiggy with Piggy events for Friday night have been postponed. The Sammy Kershaw concert will now be at 7 p.m. on July 15 at Village Park.

All other components of the festival will still be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday’s free concert by New Local will continue on schedule at 6 p.m. in Veterans Park and the free Sunday concert with Side Step Delux, a country bluegrass band, will also continue on schedule from 1-3 p.m. in Veterans Park.

“We are disappointed that we needed to make this change but the safety of the thousands of people who attend Jiggy must come first. We hope everyone will join us for the festivities on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and support the charities who benefit from Jiggy with the Piggy,” said Eddie Smith, Kannapolis Deputy City Manager, in a news release.