Blotter: May 11

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A burglary by forcible entry was reported in the 300 block of Ore Drive in Salisbury on Monday. The incident occurred between Friday and Monday where the victim reported missing lawn equipment and tools from his shed. The door appeared to be forced open and $690 worth of tools, saws and string trimmers were missing. A suspect has yet to be identified.

• A woman reported a physical assault in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue in Salisbury on Tuesday.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Lamont William Stanton, 37, was charged on felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied property after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Matthews. He was arrested in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury on Monday.

• A larceny from a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Oak Grove Lane in Salisbury on Monday. The victim had her purse stolen with $220 inside for a total estimated loss of $370.

• A woman reported a John Deere lawn mower and chain were stolen from her property in the 100 block of Valley Drive in Salisbury on Monday. She was having a yard sale and had the lawn mower chained to the side of her home for selling purposes. The total estimated value was $500.

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2000 Ford pickup truck in the 2000 block of Liberty Road in Gold Hill on Monday. The total estimated value was $1,000.

• A firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Whisnant Drive in Salisbury on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday with a total estimated value of $300.