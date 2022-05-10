High school golf: East’s Merrell leads locals on Day 2; Hornets 7th in 2A

Staff report

PINEHURST — Rowan County champion Landon Merrell bounced back with a solid 76 on Tuesday and provided most of the highlights for local golfers in the state championships.

Merrell’s 39-37 round on Day 2 of the 3A Championships on Pinehurst No. 6 included back-to-back birdies on holes 3 and 4, and he also birdied the No. 8 hole. He had two double bogeys on the back side, but he made 10 pars, including a stretch of six in a row.

The East Rowan sophomore made a nice jump on the leaderboard after his opening-round 81 and finished tied for 19th.

West Rowan senior McGwire Owen had a 44-39 — 83 on Tuesday that featured a birdie on the par-5 15th hole. Owen made eight birdies in Round 2. He finished 29th.

Cade Cranfield, a Carson sophomore, shot 39-43 — 82 on Tuesday. He was steady. He had two double bogeys, but he made 10 pars. He finished tied for 46th.

South Rowan senior Jackson Black shot 85 on Tuesday, six shots better than his windy Monday round. Black triple-bogeyed No. 4, but came back immediately to birdie No. 5. He tied for 68th.

J.H. Rose of Greenville breezed to the team victory. Lake Norman Charter, led by Ben Bailey’s rounds of 75 and 78, placed seventh in the team competition.

Talan Harrison of Northwest Cabarrus shot his second 77 of the tournament on Tuesday and tied for 14th,

Cooper Burris shot 86 on Tuesday and tied for 30th. He shot 75 on Monday.

•••

Salisbury’s team competed in the 2A State Championships held on the Red Course at Foxfire.

The Hornets placed seventh as a team. West Davidson placed fourth. East Surry was the team champion.

The best round for Salisbury on Tuesday was Will Webb’s 88 that included a 38 on the back nine. Webb birdied the 16th hole and made seven pars. He finished in a tie for 40th.

Nick Antosek made four pars and shot 43-49 — 92 on Tuesday. He tied for 46th.

Freshman Warren Fespermam shot 89 for the second straight day and finished 50th. He made a birdie on No. 18 and had seven pars.

Luke Graeber shot 46-49 — 95 on Tuesday. He made seven pars.

•••

Three Gray Stone golfers competed as individuals at Longleaf.

Wyatt Reeder shot 89 on Tuesday and finished 11th for the tournament.

Jacob Trainor shot 90 on Tuesday and tied for 28th for the tourney.

Finley Church shot 88 on Tuesday, 18 strokes better than he did on Monday and finished 52nd.

South Stanly was the team champion.

•••

Charlotte Catholic won the 4A team title.