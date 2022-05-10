Blotter: May 10

In Salisbury Police reports:

• James Douglas Tarlton, 30, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female after a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of Oak Haven Drive in Salisbury on Saturday.

• Claudio Maximiliano Machado Viera, 40, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods on Sunday.

• A woman reported her car was stolen in the 2000 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard on Saturday.

• An assault was reported in the Food Lion parking lot it the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Saturday. The victim was distraught and claiming that a white van almost hit her in the parking lot. The driver of the white van got out of the vehicle and got into a verbal altercation with the victim before slapping her. Two passengers then got out of the van and separated the suspect and the pedestrian. Visible claw marks were left on the victim’s neck and she refused medical treatment.

• A burglary by forcible entry was reported at Air Master Technologies in the 1900 block of South Main Street in Salisbury on Sunday. The caller reported two men were loading a white truck with two drums of copper around 8 p.m. before officers arrived at the scene. The stolen goods valued at $300 were left in the shrubbery on the property and the suspects have yet to be identified.

• A man reported 50 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen at Pilot Travel Center on the 900 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury on Sunday. The victim stated he was sitting in his truck around 9 p.m. when he heard a noise from outside around. He turned on his headlights to see a white male in a blue or green shirt siphoning gas from his tank. The suspect got into a white and green van with “Budget” printed on the side. The total value of the fuel was $284.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A motor scooter and various tools were reported stolen in the 100 block of Middle Brook Drive in Rockwell on Sunday. The total estimated loss was $960.

• An attempted breaking and entering of a residence was reported in the 2900 block of Saint Peters Church Road in Salisbury on Sunday.