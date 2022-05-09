Blotter: Four arrested after brawl reported on Sunday

SALISBURY — Officers from three law enforcement agencies helped take four individuals into custody following a brawl in the 100 block of Pinnacle Drive early Sunday morning.

Kevin Antonio Cabrera-Baca, 21, Eric Sanchez Martinez, 22, Estela Molina Mercado, 20, and Bibiana Olea-Vargas, 20, were all at the residence when deputies received a call about a physical disturbance. The four were intoxicated, uncooperative, verbally combative and refused to listen to commands by the officers who were attempting to figure out what was causing the disruption, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Cabrera-Baca told officers he had just fought with his cousin, who he said left the residence. Cabrera-Baca had visible cuts on his face from the altercation.

Martinez, who had minor injuries to his face, allegedly wrapped his arm around Olea-Vargas’ neck. Officers ordered Martinez to release her as she was visibly upset and crying.

Cabrera-Baca and Martinez chased deputies out onto the street, Cabrera-Baca yelling at them to “get off his property.” Officers say Cabrera-Baca was commanded to stay back but did not comply to deputys’ orders, leading them to arrest him on multiple misdemeanor charges including assault on an officer, communicating threats and disturbing the peace. He received a $25,000 secured bond.

Martinez was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer after refusing to comply to officers’ commands. He received a $10,000 secured bond. Olea-Vargas and Mercado were arrested on misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer after demanding officers to release both men and each received a $1,000 secured bond.

The Granite Police Department and Rockwell Police Department also were involved in responding to the incident.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Jered Andrew Mcmeans, 39, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Sunday.

In other Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Jodi Shell Ann Moore, 37, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Thursday.

• Dennis John Alsup, 39, was charged with felony breaking and entering on Thursday.

• A burglary by forcible entry was reported in the 200 block of Brooks Link Road in Rockwell on Thursday. The victim had left her home at 12:30 p.m. and returned at 2 p.m. only to notice $894 worth of clothing was stolen from her closet. A suspect has yet to be identified.