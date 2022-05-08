RSS to consider renewing exceptional children program’s curriculum contract

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education will consider renewing a contract for special education curriculum materials on Monday.

The district first contracted to use Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s Read 180 and Math 180 systems to design instruction for students who have individual education plans under the district’s exceptional children programs.

The new contract carries a cost of $227,569 and will run through 2025 if the board approves the new contract during its Monday meeting.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at Wallace Educational forum and can be attended in person or viewed online via vimeo.com/rssboe.

A presentation from district Exceptional Children Director Elizabeth Mitcham will outline progress made using the programs and their benefits, including that they are evidence based and allow for the content to be customized for students.

In other agenda items:

• Executive Director of Learning and Student Engagement Chanel Sidbury will present a plan for the district’s academic and intellectually gifted programs through 2025.

The plan outlines four focus areas:

Equitable and diverse representation in AIG students

Middle and high school support and programming

Academic growth in AIG students

Improved communication with stakeholders

The department has been working on the plan since October.

• Administration officials will recommend that district keep its alternative school accountability model.

The state requires the board to revisit the model used for its alternative schools, in this case Henderson Independent School, each year.

The district is given three options: to follow a regular accountability model, use the alternative model outlined by the state or propose its own model.

The alternative model is mostly based on growth but also takes student achievement and persistence into account.

• Chief Administrative and Strategic Planning Officer Andrew Smith will present a pair of new policies about public records and electronic information.

The first policy defines public records that must be made available and specific employee information that can be released, as well as records that are not considered public by the state. The policy will also outline determining a records officer and the process for requesting information.

The other policy will outline how electronic information should be stored.