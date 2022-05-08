RSS celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

SALISBURY — Teacher appreciation week was last week, conveniently timed close to the end of the school year, and Rowan-Salisbury Schools did something a bit different this year.

The district picked West Rowan Elementary School fifth grade teacher Ashley Holshouser to take over its Instagram account and document a day in the life of a teacher.

Holshouser said she shared her class’s daily routine from guided math to preparing for fifth grade graduation and a science program with local nonprofit Muddy Sneakers.

Holshouser said she has never done something like this before but she has worked with the district on professional development showing her day-to-day in the classroom previously and she is active on her personal social media accounts

The week was filled with all the regular goodies teachers expect, too.

“They did shoutouts on the morning news where our kids got to talk about us and how we are superheroes for them.” Holshouser said. “That was sweet and really nice to hear.”

The teachers at West got breakfast, lunch and snacks delivered over the course of the week as well.

Holshouser said her favorite part of the week is hearing appreciation from the kids, whether it’s written notes or video messages.

“There’s just something about this week when they’re really reflective,” Holshouser said.

Holshouser said this year is bittersweet as well. She is studying to become a school administrator and has a principal internship with RSS next year, so this is her last year in the classroom.

Charles Magwood teaches music at Hurley Elementary. He said the PTA at Hurley and staff members set up to let them know they cared with snacks and meals delivered as well.

“Teachers will take it upon themselves too,” Magwood said, adding teachers brought donuts to the school on Wednesday.

Magwood said appreciation week is nice, but he feels appreciated every day.

“We always are nice to each other, everyone greets me and tells me ‘thank you for what you do,'” Magwood said while standing at the car rider line at the end of the school day Wednesday.

Magwood said the most meaningful part of the week for him is the notes from kids as well.

“The kids take it upon themselves to make something for you, they say ‘thank you’ or ‘I love you,’ ‘you’re the best ever,’ things like that. You can tell they hand made it and gave it some thought.” Magwood said. “I’m a music teacher so sometimes they’ll draw some little music notes or an instrument and pass it to me. It’s really special and shows they care about you.”