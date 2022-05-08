Earth Day Jam returns Saturday after two years off

SALISBURY — Earth Day Jam will return to downtown Salisbury Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. after a two-year hiatus. For the first time since the inaugural festival in 2012, this will be a free, public event in Salisbury’s new Bell Tower Green park and amphitheater.

With 11 bands on two stages, environmental education booths, artisan vendors and local foods for sale, Earth Day Jam is a celebration to raise funds for Happy Roots’ school and community garden efforts, with a highlight on local farms, health and wellness, and sustainable living initiatives. Earth Day Jam proceeds will support Happy Roots’ programming to ensure access to fresh, healthy foods and life skills to ensure a sustainable future.

With over 20 local and regional touring acts, 50 environmental educators, green businesses, food trucks and artisan/craft vendors, this year’s event features Lexington, Kentucky-based funk/soul supergroup Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and Ramseur Record’s David Childers. Special guests include Guinness World Record holding Soap Bubble Circus, “Boomer” of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and children’s author Tony Hillery of Harlem Grown.

Downtown trolleys will run until 3 p.m.

Happy Roots is a Rowan County based nonprofit providing nature-based therapeutic and educational programs to enhance the wellness of the community and the environment through school and community gardens, environmental stewardship and nature therapy.