Early morning mobile home fire displaces five people in Rockwell

Published 9:34 am Sunday, May 8, 2022

By Ben Stansell

A mobile home fire displaced five in Rockwell. Photo by American Red Cross.

ROCKWELL — Five people have been displaced following an early morning mobile home fire in Rockwell.

Around 4:35 a.m. on Sunday, Bostian Heights Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 4420 E. N.C. Hwy 152 near Dallas Dr. The department reported working fire conditions from the rear of a double wide mobile home, according to the Rowan County 990 Twitter account.

 


The Red Cross assisted the five individuals who were displaced by the fire.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated when more information is available.

About Ben Stansell

Ben Stansell covers business, county government and more for the Salisbury Post. He joined the staff in August 2020 after graduating from the University of Alabama. Email him at ben.stansell@salisburypost.com.

email author More by Ben

More News

Written in the stars: China Grove woman receives surprise 23 years in the making

West Rowan Home and Garden recognizes real-life Wonder Woman during Mother’s Day Festival

RSS passed over on spring capital grants, next round slated for the fall

RSS celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

Print Article

Comments