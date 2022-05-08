Early morning mobile home fire displaces five people in Rockwell

ROCKWELL — Five people have been displaced following an early morning mobile home fire in Rockwell.

Around 4:35 a.m. on Sunday, Bostian Heights Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 4420 E. N.C. Hwy 152 near Dallas Dr. The department reported working fire conditions from the rear of a double wide mobile home, according to the Rowan County 990 Twitter account.

At 0435, Bostian Heights FD reported working fire conditions from the rear of a double wide mobile home at 4420 E NC 152, Rockwell. @GCRRedCross assisted 5 displaced with no injuries. #RowanNCFire pic.twitter.com/7qHOmhfvB6 — Rowan County 990 (@CFP387) May 8, 2022



The Red Cross assisted the five individuals who were displaced by the fire.

