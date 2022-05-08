Donna Prunkl named volunteer chair for 47th annual OctoberTour

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Historic Salisbury Foundation has announced that Donna Prunkl will serve as volunteer chair for the 47th annual OctoberTour of homes.

The annual tour of historic Salisbury homes will be held Oct. 7-9.

Prunkl moved to Salisbury 25 years ago to serve as communications coordinator for the North Carolina Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

“I didn’t know a soul when I moved here,” Prunkl said in a news release.

Her position working for the Lutheran bishop took her across the U.S. and around the world. Now retired, she continues to serve on Lutheran synod committees and for many years served on the statewide Board of the Lutheran women’s organization.

Donna’s husband, Pete Prunkl, serves on the Historic Salisbury Foundation Board of Trustees and is the author of “Beyond the Hedges: A History of Historic Salisbury Foundation and the Preservation Movement.” The Prunkl’s live in a 75-year-old home in the West Square Historic District.

Donna and her daughter, Kari Hippert, have served in many volunteer positions with October Tour throughout their years in Salisbury. For over 40 years, Donna has been a registered Girl Scout, and for many of those years served both as a leader and as a professional, holding the position of director of volunteers and training and marketing director.

“Girl Scouting taught me organizational and interpersonal skills that benefit me to this day,” Prunkl said.

Prunkl recently served two terms on the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center Board and currently serves on the Board of Center for Faith and the Arts. She is a stained-glass artist, a new member of the Phoenix Readers, and a consummate gardener. Her flower

gardens earned her the “Yard of the Month” status last June in Salisbury. The Prunkls enjoy traveling, searching for antiques, and spending time with their five children and 10 grandchildren.

Preserving, Protecting, and Revitalizing the historic fabric of Salisbury and Rowan County has been the Historic Salisbury Foundation’s mission since its establishment in 1972. HSF will be hosting more upcoming events to aid in its mission, such as May 26, The HSF Preservation Awards. Tickets to the awards dinner can be purchased at historicsalisbury.org/preservation-awards/.

History on Tap returns on the 4th Thursday during June, July, and August, register historicsalisbury.org/events/history-on-tap/.

If you would like to aid in HSF’s mission of preserving, protecting, and revitalizing your community by becoming an event sponsor, you can do so on the HSF website: historicsalisbury.kindful.com/.