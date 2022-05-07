Library Notes: Teen summer reading programs are back at Rowan Public Library

By Amanda Brill

Rowan Public Library

Exams are nearly over, graduation caps will soon be tossed into the air and a whole two months of freedom lie ahead for every student in Rowan County.

Before teens put their books away for the summer, help keep them reading by participating in the annual Summer Reading Program at Rowan Public Library! This year’s Summer Reading theme is oceans of possibilities, and the library is here to offer in-person programs for all ages, including many special events especially designed for teenagers age 11-17 (rising sixth-12th grades).

Rowan Public Library is looking to curb the “summer slide,” a time when teenagers are at risk of falling behind or not being ready for the upcoming school year due to a loss of knowledge during the summer months. Whether teens are busy with sports, vacations or other activities, reading and literacy is not always high on their summer break agendas. Reading material can be whatever the teen prefers, whether it’s a book, a graphic novel, or a magazine. Teens count their reading hours with RPL and exchange those hours for raffle tickets throughout the summer. To make things even more exciting, there are eight whole weeks of programming designed for teenagers to have fun with friends and learn new skills.

Starting Monday, June 6, teens can create beautiful beaded keychains out of recycled paper, test seafaring survival knowledge while being lost at sea, or even take time for self-care by creating their own mermaid sugar scrub. Teens will also be able to play the classic military game Battleship on a human-sized board, comb a deserted island for a missing fishing crew in a one-shot tabletop roleplaying game, and create kinetic sand from scratch to enjoy on those days where the beach is just a little too far away.

For the first time in two years, the National Teen Lock In is returning to Rowan Public Library. From 6-10 p.m. on Friday, July 29, teens are invited to hang out at the library after hours and play games, hang out with friends, and enjoy great food to celebrate the end of summer. Raffle prize winners will also be announced during the lock in, though attendance is not required to claim a prize. Keep an eye on Rowan Public Library’s social media pages (@rowancountync on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) for more details about the Lock In and the raffle prizes. To learn more about RPL’s teen Summer Reading programs and opportunities, contact Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268.

Amanda Brill is young adult librarian at the Rowan Public Library.