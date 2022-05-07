High school track and field: Boys SPC Championships results
Published 4:25 pm Saturday, May 7, 2022
SPC boys
10-8-6-4-2-1 scoring
Team scores
NW Cabarrus 110
Lake Norman Charter 106
Concord 83
East Rowan 81
Central Cabarrus 50
West Rowan 48
Carson 43
South Rowan 37
Carson
4×800, 5th, 9:26
4×200, 4th, 1:36.44
4×100, 4th, 46.60
4×400, 3rd, 3:42.92
Jorge Clemente-Garcia
3200, 3rd, 10:52
Jacob Collins
Discus, 2nd, 121-6
Damir Miller
High jump, 2nd, 5-10
Connor Price
1600, 4th, 4:54.76
Trevor Vaughn
High jump, 6th, 5-4
Discus, 1st, 131-1
Seth Drake
Pole vault, 3rd, 11-0
Cole Eagle
Long jump, 3rd, 19-10
Daniel Gonzalez
800, 4th, 2:12.46
Luke Heglar
Pole vault, 1st, 12-0
Daniel Overcash
High jump, 5-10, 3rd
Pole vault, 10-6, 4th
Cameron Ritchie
110 hurdles, 5th, 18.45
South Rowan
4×400, 5th, 3:45.79
Bricen Burleson
800, 6th, 2:14.40
Grayson Cromer
3200, 5th, 10:57
Mateo Diaz Ruiz
300 hurdles, 4th, 44.67
Caleb Holmes
Pole vault, 2nd, 11-6
Eli Julian
1600, 1st, 4:29.81
3200, 1st, 10:05.47
West Rowan
4×800, 6th, 9:57
4×200, 2nd, 1:33.27
4×100, 3rd, 45.66
Anwar Davis
100, 2nd, 11.51
Connor Heath
110 hurdles, 6th, 18.71
Landon Jacobs
Discus, 6th, 102-7
Nyshawn Mazyck,
Shot put, 5th, 39-8
Adrian Stockton
Long jump, 4th, 19-0
400, 3rd, 52.45
Peter Williams-Simpson
200, 1st, 23.46
Ethan Wilson
3200, 6th, 11:02