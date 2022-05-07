High school track and field: Boys SPC Championships results

Published 4:25 pm Saturday, May 7, 2022

By Post Sports

East's Cameron Ritchie competes in the 300 meter hurdles. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

 

SPC boys

10-8-6-4-2-1 scoring

Team scores

NW Cabarrus 110

Lake Norman Charter 106

Concord 83

East Rowan 81

Central Cabarrus 50

West Rowan 48

Carson 43

South Rowan 37

 

Carson

4×800, 5th, 9:26

4×200, 4th, 1:36.44

4×100, 4th, 46.60

4×400, 3rd, 3:42.92

 

Jorge Clemente-Garcia

3200, 3rd, 10:52

 

Jacob Collins

Discus, 2nd, 121-6

 

Damir Miller

High jump, 2nd, 5-10

 

Connor Price

1600, 4th, 4:54.76

 

Trevor Vaughn

High jump, 6th, 5-4

 

East Rowan
4×800, 3rd, 9:02
4×200, 6th, 1:39.04
4×100, 5th, 47.00
Jordan Brooks
Triple jump, 4th, 39-5.5
Jacob Butler
Shot put, 3rd, 40-5Dominick DaleShot put, 1st, 42-0

Discus, 1st, 131-1

 

Seth Drake

Pole vault, 3rd, 11-0

 

Cole Eagle

Long jump, 3rd, 19-10

 

Daniel Gonzalez

800, 4th, 2:12.46

 

 

Luke Heglar

Pole vault, 1st, 12-0

 

Gavin Trexler
Discus, 4th, 108-8 

Daniel Overcash

High jump, 5-10, 3rd

Pole vault, 10-6, 4th

 

Cameron Ritchie

110 hurdles, 5th,  18.45

 

 

South Rowan

4×400, 5th, 3:45.79

 

Bricen Burleson

800, 6th, 2:14.40

 

Grayson Cromer

3200, 5th, 10:57

 

Mateo Diaz Ruiz

300 hurdles, 4th, 44.67

 

Caleb Holmes

Pole vault, 2nd, 11-6

 

Eli Julian

1600, 1st, 4:29.81

3200, 1st, 10:05.47

 

West Rowan

4×800, 6th, 9:57

4×200, 2nd, 1:33.27

4×100, 3rd, 45.66

 

Anwar Davis

100, 2nd, 11.51

 

Connor Heath

110 hurdles, 6th, 18.71

 

Landon Jacobs

Discus, 6th, 102-7

 

Nyshawn Mazyck,

Shot put, 5th, 39-8

 

Adrian Stockton

Long jump, 4th, 19-0

400, 3rd, 52.45

 

Peter Williams-Simpson

200, 1st, 23.46

 

Ethan Wilson

3200, 6th, 11:02

 

 

 

