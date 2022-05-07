High school track and field: Boys CCC Championships results

Published 4:45 am Saturday, May 7, 2022

By Post Sports

Jamal Rule, Salisbury, 400 meters. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

CCC boys

Team scores

Salisbury 166

West Davidson 116

East Davidson 104

South Davidson 99

North Rowan 98

Thomasville 65

Lexington 2

 

North Rowan

4×800, 5th, 10:22

4×100, 2nd, 44.99

4×400, 4th, 3:54.54

 

Jerome Blakeney III

100, 6th, 11.49

 

 

Pharrell Hailey

Shot put, 2nd, 45-10

Discus, 2nd, 110-7

 

Orion Harris

300 hurdles, 6th, 46.93

 

 

Daniel Mantes Medrano

110 hurdles, 5th, 19.36

300 hurdles, 4th, 46.49

 

 

Amari McArthur

100, 3rd, 11.33

200, 5th, 23.94

 

 

Khoron Miller

Shot put, 5th, 38-2

 

Kemyon Oglesby

400, 6th, 56.51

 

Kemon O’Kelly

200, 6th, 24.05

 

Xavier Suber

Triple jump, 3rd, 38-10

 

Quintin Wilson

110 hurdles, 1st, 17.07

300 hurdles, 1st, 44.16

 

Salisbury

4×800, 4th, 9:50

4×200, 2nd, 1:33.92

4×100, 1st, 44.17

4×400, 1st, 3:35.88

 

Emmanuel Asare

Triple jump, 4th, 37-11

 

Damien Brandon

Discus, 1st, 115-8

 

Tyree Brown

Long jump, 5th, 17-4.5

Triple jump, 5th, 37-4.5

 

Marcus Cook

Long jump, 1st, 20-2.5

Triple jump, 1st, 44-4.5

 

Jaden Gaither

Shot put, 4th, 40-7

 

Mike Geter

400, 2nd, 54.37

 

Jayden Gibson

100, 4th, 11.36

200, 4th, 23.69

 

Andrew Huffman

400, 4th, 55.12

 

Robert Moulton

110 hurdles, 6th, 19:41

300 hurdles, 2nd, 45.02

 

Jamal Rule

400, 1st, 52.14

 

Jaylyn Smith

200, 2nd, 23.04

 

Deuce Walker

100, 2nd, 11.24

200, 3rd, 23.08

 

Kevin Williams

High jump, 3rd, 5-6

 

More Sports

High school track and field: Girls SPC Championships results

High school track and field: Girls CCC Championships results

It’s all coming together: Raiders playing their best baseball at just the right time

NHL playoffs: Bruins claim 4-2 win over Hurricanes

Print Article

Comments