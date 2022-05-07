High school track and field: Boys CCC Championships results
Published 4:45 am Saturday, May 7, 2022
CCC boys
Team scores
Salisbury 166
West Davidson 116
East Davidson 104
South Davidson 99
North Rowan 98
Thomasville 65
Lexington 2
North Rowan
4×800, 5th, 10:22
4×100, 2nd, 44.99
4×400, 4th, 3:54.54
Jerome Blakeney III
100, 6th, 11.49
Pharrell Hailey
Shot put, 2nd, 45-10
Discus, 2nd, 110-7
Orion Harris
300 hurdles, 6th, 46.93
Daniel Mantes Medrano
110 hurdles, 5th, 19.36
300 hurdles, 4th, 46.49
Amari McArthur
100, 3rd, 11.33
200, 5th, 23.94
Khoron Miller
Shot put, 5th, 38-2
Kemyon Oglesby
400, 6th, 56.51
Kemon O’Kelly
200, 6th, 24.05
Xavier Suber
Triple jump, 3rd, 38-10
Quintin Wilson
110 hurdles, 1st, 17.07
300 hurdles, 1st, 44.16
Salisbury
4×800, 4th, 9:50
4×200, 2nd, 1:33.92
4×100, 1st, 44.17
4×400, 1st, 3:35.88
Emmanuel Asare
Triple jump, 4th, 37-11
Damien Brandon
Discus, 1st, 115-8
Tyree Brown
Long jump, 5th, 17-4.5
Triple jump, 5th, 37-4.5
Marcus Cook
Long jump, 1st, 20-2.5
Triple jump, 1st, 44-4.5
Jaden Gaither
Shot put, 4th, 40-7
Mike Geter
400, 2nd, 54.37
Jayden Gibson
100, 4th, 11.36
200, 4th, 23.69
Andrew Huffman
400, 4th, 55.12
Robert Moulton
110 hurdles, 6th, 19:41
300 hurdles, 2nd, 45.02
Jamal Rule
400, 1st, 52.14
Jaylyn Smith
200, 2nd, 23.04
Deuce Walker
100, 2nd, 11.24
200, 3rd, 23.08
Kevin Williams
High jump, 3rd, 5-6