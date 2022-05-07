Blotter: May 6

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A shooting was reported in the 200 block of East Steele Street in Salisbury on Thursday. The victim recalled an individual coming to the door asking for a woman who did not live in the residence. Shots were fired into the home around midnight with bullet holes damaging the walls, a window and a television set. No individuals in the home were injured. Nine 9 mm shell casings and two .223 shell casings were found in the home. A suspect has not been identified.

• A vehicle break-in was reported at Ashton Woods Apartments in the 1100 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday with a total estimated loss of $252.

• A vehicle break-in was reported in 800 block of Liberty Street in Salisbury on Thursday. The total estimated loss was $330.

• A man reported shots fired near his property in the 900 block of Fairmont Avenue in Salisbury on Thursday. The discharge of a firearm was heard around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and two .380 caliber shell casings were found on a gravel road near the home. The shots violated city ordinance but there were no signs of property damage.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Dustin James Queen, 34, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods on Wednesday.

• Americas Home Place reported a larceny on Wednesday. The company was building a new residence in the 3700 block of East N.C. 152 Highway where 17 copper door handles, two pull-down attic stairs and treated lumber for a front and back porch was stolen. The total estimated loss was $5,745.