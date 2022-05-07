Ann Farabee column: Where have we been?

By Ann Farabee

Once upon a time, I went through a corn maze, with the emphasis on the word once. What began as a nonchalant, leisurely, confident walk through the maze with my sixth grade students quickly turned into thick, tall, and towering stalks of corn terrorizing me.

Being directionally challenged, I tried to keep up with my students, but they abandoned me and found their way to the exit easily. I could hear them laughing and talking outside the maze — and wondering what had happened to their teacher.

What had been fun for them had become fearful for me, for I was the one who got lost.

After realizing I was walking around in circles, I began to cry out, “I’m lost! Where is everybody?” My students responded in unison from outside the maze, “We’re over here!”

That was not a helpful response. Where exactly is over here, and how do you get to over here?

After sensing my frustration, one student called out, “I’ll come back and lead you through!”

He did, and I sure was glad.

In Jeremiah 2:6, the people were reminded of where they had been.

In Jeremiah 2:7, the people were reminded of how God led them through.

They had been in the uninhabited and unfriendly wilderness, but God led them through.

They had been in the barren and desolate desert, and God led them through.

They had been in the deep dark pit, however God led them through.

They had been thirsting in the land of drought, but God led them through.

They had been in the darkness of the shadow of death, and God led them through.

What else did Jeremiah have to say to the people?

He told them to move forward with their lives, and he told them to pray for the nation that had enslaved them. He told them there was no time or place to stop.

We do not have to stay in a difficult place forever, because God will lead us through.

We do not have to pass through the difficult place alone, because God will lead us through.

I do not know your circumstance, but I do know that God will lead you through.

Where have we been?

We have been with God, and God has been with us. We need to trust in the Lord with all our heart and lean not unto our own understanding.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.