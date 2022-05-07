4-H members participate in County Activity Day

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

I’ve often heard that public speaking is the No. 1 fear among most adults. While I don’t know if that is an accurate statistic or not, I’d dare to say that it’s probably close to being true.

If you want to help the young people in your life practice their public speaking skills and hopefully prevent a fear of public speaking, 4-H is a great place to start. Youths as young as 5 and as old as 18 (as of their birthdays on Jan. 1) can participate in 4-H public speaking presentations. We provide a friendly and positive learning environment for them to begin their public speaking journey.

On April 1, Rowan County 4-H held our annual County Activity Day, an event full of activities that 4-H’ers can compete and participate in. This year it was held in-person for the first time since 2019, with 80 people in attendance. At this event, 4-H’ers participated in 4-H presentations, talent, and expressive arts competitions and events. All of these 4-H’ers were creative and had to get out of their comfort zone as they participated.

In 4-H presentations, youths gave a 5- to 12-minute speaking presentation, complete with displays and artifacts, and presented to a panel of three judges. There were also family, friends, fellow 4-H’ers, and community members in the crowd, so each child presented to around 20-30 people. Following their presentation, the judges asked them questions about their presentation topic.

4-H presentation participants included:

• Luke Allen, Cloverbud (5-7 years), “Maps”

• Maggie Deal, Cloverbud (5-7 years), “EGGtrodinary Deviled Eggs”

• Lainey Plott, Cloverbud (5-7 years), “What Horses Need”

• Lynlee Propst, Cloverbud (5-7 years), “All About Horses”

• Guy Deal, 8-10 years, Environmental Science, “The Soil Investigation Service”

• John Tucker, 8-10 years, Ag. Safety & Health, “Safety First”

• David Croyle, 11-13 years, Poultry, “Crazy Quackers-Life with Backyard Ducks”

• Nathan Croyle, 14-18 years, Arts & Communication, “Money Worth Keeping”

• Mason Gabosch, 14-18 years, Small & Companion Animals, “Puppy Parenting”

• German Jaramillo, 14-18 years, Fisheries & Aquatics, “A Look into the Life of Otters”

• Samantha Simon, 14-18 years, Health/Fitness, “GMO, Good or Bad?”

• Olivia Stirrup, 14-18 years, Family & Consumer Sciences, “Stain Removal”

Outdoor cookery presentations also occurred. These presentations involved 4-H’ers cooking meat on a charcoal grill outdoors utilizing food safety practices and proper cooking techniques. They also set up a display and answered questions from the judges.

Outdoor Cookery participants included:

• Carson Halpin, 11-13 years, Pork Char-Grilling, “Wolfing Down Pigs”

• Christian Stebe, 14-18 years, Pork Char-Grilling, “Finger-Licking Good”

County Activity Day also involves a talent show. This year, we had one participant, John Tucker, who presented an original song entitled “Farm Song.”

All of the 4-H presentation, outdoor cookery, and talent show participants are eligible to attend District Activity Day, which will be held on June 18 in Harnett County.

Additionally, an Expressive Arts competition was held. All entries were submitted and judged prior to County Activity Day and then were displayed with their winning ribbons during the event.

4-H participants in Expressive Arts included:

• Horse Painting (Cloverbud): Hannah Franco, Kate Lingle, Anna Parker, Lainey Plott, Lynlee Propst, Sarah Tucker

• Lego Creation, Kit (Cloverbud): Noah Ashby

• Painting, Watercolor (Cloverbud): Sarah Tucker

• Painting, Acrylic (Cloverbud): Lainey Plott, Lynlee Propst

• Mixed Media (Cloverbud: Hannah Franco

• Wood Crafts (Cloverbud): Noah Ashby

• Horse Drawing (Junior): John Tucker, 1st; Bonnie Goossens, 2nd

• Horse Painting (Junior): Bonnie Goossens, 1st; Addisyn Crowell, 2nd; John Tucker, 3rd; Kate Gibbons, 4th

• Photography, Nature’s Beauty: Georgia Veleke, 1st; Carson Halpin, 2nd

• Painting, Acrylic (Junior): John Tucker, 1st

• Colored Picture (Junior): David Croyle, 1st

• Mixed Media (Junior); Addisyn Crowell, 1st; David Croyle, 2nd

• Origami (Junior): David Croyle, 1st

• Lego Creation, Original (Junior): David Croyle, 1st

• Photography, Nature’s Beauty (Senior): Nathan Croyle, 1st

• Crafts made with Recycled Products (Senior): Christian Stebe, 1st

• Best 4-H Clover (Senior): Christian Stebe, 1st

• Lego Creation, Original (Senior): Nathan Croyle, 1st

A special thanks to the following community members who served as judges for these 4-H events: David Allen, Karen Busby, Sue Davis, Vinnie Duncan, Kelli Isenhour, Karen McKnight, Eric McKnight, Carole Massey, Rena Taylor, Jackie Wilson. Thanks also to Judy Lee and Cheryl Oster for serving as persons in charge for the presentation rooms. All photography and horse category expressive arts participants are eligible to compete at upcoming state level competitions..

For more information about how your child can get involved in 4-H events, contact Laura Allen at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970. You can also visit Rowan County Cooperative Extension at 2727-A Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

Laura Allen is 4-H agent with the Rowan County Extension.