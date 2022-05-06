Two men arrested for trafficking methamphetamines after high-speed chase

By Madeline Wagoner

madeline.wagoner@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged two men with trafficking methamphetamines following a high-speed chase.

Frederick Bishop Brown, 28, was caught in pursuit after fleeing an initiated traffic stop on Long Ferry Road in Salisbury. With Yusif Kali Kelley, 18, in the car, Brown accelerated to speeds around 100 miles per hour during the chase. Deputies deployed stop sticks before Brown entered I-85 south off exit 81, but Brown continued onto the interstate. He exited the interstate at exit 76 onto Innes Street before coming to a stop in the parking lot of Burger King.

Deputies recovered six ounces of crystal meth with a street value of $17,000.

Brown has previous convictions of possession with intent to sell and distribute schedule one substances and cocaine, common-law robbery and breaking and entering. On Thursday, he was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine by transport, trafficking methamphetamine by sale and felony flee to elude. He received a $250,000 secured bond and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Kelley was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and received a $100,000 secured bond. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.