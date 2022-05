High school boys tennis: State tournament results

From the NCHSAA

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Men’s Individual Tennis State Tournament concluded the first two rounds of play on Friday. Play continues tomorrow at four sites across the central part of the state.

The 2A, 3A and 4A Semifinals as well as all championship matches will be held on Saturday at each respective venue. Play will begin at 9 a.m. for the 1A and 3A tournaments. The 2A tournament will resume play at 7 a.m. and the 4A tournament will get underway with semifinal action at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The 1A Championships are scheduled for Cary Tennis Park. The 2A Championships will be contested at Ting Park at 101 Sportsmanship Way in Holly Springs. All 3A matches are slated for the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center in Greensboro. Finally, the 4A Championships will be played at Millbrook Exchange Tennis Center.