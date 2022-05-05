Summer Fun 2022
Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 5, 2022
Performing Arts
All Disney, All Broadway
June 6 – 10 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Second – sixth grade
$175
Sing, dance and act your way through a fun week exploring a variety of Disney’s musicals that have graced the Broadway stage. Shows include: AIDA, Aladdin, Beauty and The Beast, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Mary Poppins, Tarzan and more.
Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com
Broadway Bootcamp
July 25 – 29 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Second – sixth grade
$175
Theater dance class full of movement of all styles to some of the most popular Broadway hits.
Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com
The Creature Feature ARTventure
June 13 – 17 • 9 a.m. – noon
Ages 4-5
$85 for members, $100 for non-members.
Create a one-of-a-kind zoo using collage and paint, facepaint, song and dance.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
From Page to Stage
Sixth – eight grade
June 13 – 17 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
$175
Spend the week developing and becoming your favorite literary characters. Camp will not only work with existing material such as: Matilda, The Wizard of Oz, Seussical and others, but also get the chance to adapt some of your own favorite books.
Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Summer
July 18 – 22 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sixth – eighth grade
$175
Bring your knowledge of snitches and spells as you prepare to be sorted for the Summer of Sorcery. Be inspired by the beloved books and films to create their own entirely new and unique adventure for the stage.
Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com
James and the Giant Peach Party
July 11 – 15 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Second – sixth grade
$175
Explore the world of James and the Giant Peach and meet Grasshoppers and Glow-worms, Sassy Spiders and Silly Centipedes…all while staying on the run from those mean old Aunts Spiker and Sponge. This camp will be a delicious taste of the whoopsie-fun ride that awaits with PPT’s upcoming production of James and the Giant Peach.
Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com
Neverland: Pirates vs. Fairies
August 1 – 5 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Second – sixth grade
$175
Join Peter, Wendy and the Lost Boys as they try to stop a frightful battle between Captain Hook’s Pirates and Tinkerbelle’s Fairies. And if they can’t stop it…they’ll have to win it. Choose your side and learn to fight like a fairy, swashbuckle like a pirate or just laugh with the Lost Boys. Either way, you’ll get to spend the week living in Neverland.
Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com
Piedmont Players Tech Camp
June 20 – 24, June 27 – July 1 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sixth – 12th grade
$350, $425 including Willy Wonka Jr. Performance Camp
Learn about stage electrics, scenic painting techniques, prop making and run a crew position for the summer workshop production. Gaining new skills and expanding knowledge and appreciation for the collaborative discipline that we know as live theater in support of the performance camp production of Willy Wonka Jr.
Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com
Willy Wonka Jr. Performance Camp
June 20 – 24, June 27 – July 1 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Second – 12th grade
$350, $425 including Tech Camp
Willy Wonka and his band of Oompa Loompas lead sweet-natured Charlie and some wickedly precocious children through a labyrinth of lemon drops, life lessons and giggles galore on a tour of the wonderfully weird candy factory. Two weeks of hard working fun for young people grades second – 12 culminate in three standing room only performances in the Norvell Theater leaving the audiences hungry for more. There is truly no better way to learn about the process of preparing a role and mounting a show than by doing it.
Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com
Visual and creative arts
A Trip over Yarn-der
June 13 – 17 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages 9 – 11
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Journey into the realm of painting with yarn and more. Inspired by the traditional folk art form by the Huichol people, learn how to create colorful yarn paintings that showcase images that are personally meaningful. Students will engage in a community-driven project.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Claymation Creations: Animate Your Creativity
June 13 – 17 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages 6-8
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Young filmmakers will learn about animation principles and the tools to make their own stop motion animation films.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Clay Play ARTventure
June 20 – 24 • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Ages 4 – 5
$85 for members, $100 for non-members.
Push, pull, pound and squish clay into anything you can imagine. Learn how to make homemade playdough and other materials.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Comics and Cartooning
June 20 – 24 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages 6 – 8
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Design, illustrate and put together imaginative comics and cartoons. Study bodily features of humans, animals and fantasy creatures and employ color and effects.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Dream It, Sculpt It
June 20 – 24 • 9 a.m. – noon
Ages 6 – 8
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Create scenery and multiple characters from imaginary worlds using a variety of sculpture techniques with cardboard, foam core, wire, modeling clay and paint.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Eric Carle’s the Very Hungry Brown Bear
June 27 – July 1 • 9 a.m. – noon
Ages 6 – 8
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Introduction to basic collage techniques. Study techniques of Eric Carle and use as a basis for creating a collage piece.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Gold Rush Days’ Art and Craft Festival in Historic Gold Hill
July 23 • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Enjoy Gold Hill’s unique village shops, restaurants, coffee house and bakery. Family-friendly outing amid the historic setting of Gold Hill.
Historic Gold Hill, 840 St. Stephen’s Church Road, Gold Hill, www.goldhillnc.com
Hand & Wheel
June 13 – 17 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages 12 – 18
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Learn how to use clay and clay tools to make pottery pieces. Handbuilding students use molds, coils, slabs and underglazes to transform clay into fun and unique pottery pieces. Potters are also taught to use the wheel to make bowls, cups and more and develop their pottery skills.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Hand & Wheel, Jr.
June 27 – July 1 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages 6 – 8
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Develop fine motor skills, problem-solving skills, imagination, initiative and curiosity. Pinch, twist, roll and coil clay into all types of creations.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Hand & Wheel: Animals and Habitats in Clay
July 11 – 15 • 9 a.m. – noon
Ages 6 – 8
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Learn hand-building techniques to create a bevy of clay critters. Introduction to the potter’s wheel and age appropriate throwing techniques.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Hand & Wheel ARTventure
June 13 – 17, June 20 – 24, June 27 – July 1 • 9 a.m. – noon
Ages 9-11
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Learn how to use clay and clay tools to make pottery pieces. Handbuilding students use molds, coils, slabs and underglazes to transform clay into fun and unique pottery pieces. Potters are also taught to use the wheel to make bowls, cups and more and develop their pottery skills.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Make It Pop
June 20 – 24 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages 9-11
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Learn about elements of pop-up paper engineering such as flaps, pull-tabs and multilevel platforms used to make books. Use story ideas and imagination to build and create pop-up designs for students’ own pop-up books.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Metal Mania: Jewelry
July 11 – 15 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages 12 – 18
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Learn to make metal earrings, necklaces and bracelets. Cut, texture and shape metal using traditional metalworking tools. Explore wire and beading techniques to join pieces together.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Modern Masters: Personality Portraits
June 27 – July 1 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Convey your personality into portraits using a variety of painting techniques inspired by contemporary artists such as Kehinde wilde, Chuck Close, Andy Warhol, Vladimir Tretchikoff, Debra Hurd and more. Learn how to paint color studies and stories, underpaintings and large scale portraits.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Oaxaca Papier Mache Animals
July 11 – 15 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages 6 – 8
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Learn to draw animals step-by-step in a very easy and understandable way. Create sculptures and finish by painting with colorful patterns inspired by the Oaxaca animal sculptures of Mexico.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Painterly Pastels
June 27 – July 1• 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages 9 – 11
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Learn different drawing techniques in addition to understanding and applying color theory with chalk and oil pastels.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Painting, Drawing and Self-Expression
July 11 – 15 • 9 a.m. – noon
Ages 9 – 11
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Learn basics of drawing and color theory in addition to painting, pulling it all together into a finished masterpiece to express each person’s individuality as an artist.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Plein Air Painting
June 13 – 17 • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Ages 12 – 18
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Experimental way of making art to result in paintings that reflect intense observation through the senses.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Pop Art in Clay
June 20 – 24 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages 12 – 18
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Explore the fun and colorful Pop Art Movement. Create colorful sculptures, wheel thrown vessels and self-portrait tiles inspired by Claes Oldenber, Romero Britto, Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Q is for Quilt ARTventure
June 13 – 17 • 9 a.m. – noon
Ages 6-8
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Individual and collaborative projects inspired by traditional cloth quilts. Students will learn basic techniques of quilt designs turning geometric shapes into colorful painted patterns. Techniques will be implemented in a community-driven project.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Robots, Aliens and Monsters, Oh My! ARTventure
July 11 – 15 • 9 a.m. – noon
Ages 4 – 5
$85 for members, $100 for non-members.
Brainstorm and use imagination to create friendly monsters, robots and aliens from found objects, recycled materials, paint, paper and slime.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Sculpt and Spin Across the Ages
July 11 – 15 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages 9 – 11
$120 for members, $135 for non-members.
Learn a variety of hand building and potter’s wheel techniques. Sculpt and spin bowls, plates, cups and more to learn about ancient and modern ceramic artists.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Want to Build a Snowman…in July? ARTventure
June 27 – July 1 • 9 a.m. – noon
Ages 4 – 5
$85 for members, $100 for non-members.
Ice paint, snow dough and watercolor northern lights. Stories and fun movements are integrated into each class.
Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org
Festivals and Fairs
8th Annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival
July 23 • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Free admission; Largest annual event held on High Rock Lake. Includes vendors, food trucks and dragon boat races.
Rowan Shrine Club at High Rock Lake, 6480 Long Ferry Road, Salisbury. 704-633-4221, rowanchamberdragonboat.org
Bands on Bank Street
August 7 • 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Formerly Blankets and Bluegrass, Bands on Bank Street is bringing local blues, southern rock and soul bands to the Hall House Museum Lawn. Local food trucks and a cash bar will be available.
Hall House Museum, 226 S. Jackson St., Salisbury, eventbrite.com
Hippie Fest
May 7, May 8 • 12 noon – 7 p.m.
$15 single day admission, $25 two-day admission, Kids 10 and under free. Grassroots festival celebrating love, peace and all things groovy.
Rowan County Fair Grounds, 1560 Julian Road, Salisbury. 704-633-5632, www.eventbrite.com
History on Tap
June 23, July 28, August 25 • 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Enjoy free New Sarum beer samples at Beacon Hall. Individuals will receive tickets for two free beer tastings.
Beacon Hall, 121 W. Council Street, Salisbury. 704-636-0103., app.hatchbuck.com
Konnected to God
May 15 • 2 p.m.
$5 entry fee.
Hosted by Pastor Timothy Bates, join Konnected Entertainment and Wellness center for live performances, food and fellowship. Percentage of proceeds go towards T.E.A.C.H. Program.
Konnected Entertainment and Wellness Center, 1625 US Hwy 29, Salisbury, keawc.com, 704-680-1193, 704-965-3434
Papaw Carl’s Playground and Barnyard Spring Fun
June 8 – September 16 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
$8 per person. Enjoy activities on the farm and have a picnic lunch with dessert.
Patterson Farm, 10390 Caldwell Road, Mount Ulla. 704-636-4005, visitpattersonfarm.com
Woodleaf Tomato Festival
August 20 • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Celebrate 125 years of tomatoes grown by the community. Summer produce, tomato sandwiches, tomato contests, tomato costumes, 10 a.m. parade with Sheriff Kevin Auten as grand marshal. Live music, crafts, silent auction, baked goods. Funds raised goes towards community projects and churches. Unity Presbyterian Church, 885 Woodleaf-Bardber Road, Cleveland. 704-278-4703, woodleaftomatofestival@yahoo.com
Sports & Outdoors
Fast-Pitch Softball Camp
June 20 – 23 • 9 a.m. – noon
Ages 7 – 15, girls only
$99
Softball camp includes pitching, hitting, fielding and base running. Campers will participate in skill development sessions and live game situations. Participants will need to bring their softball gear and water.
Salisbury Community Park, 935 Hurley School Road, Salisbury. 704-638-5289, www.salisburync.gov
Happy’s Farm 2022 Barnyard Adventures Summer Camp
May 26 – August 9 • 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Breakfast, lunch and snow cones included. Educational farm activities and western-themed splash pad.
Happy’s Farm, Inc., 985 Parks Road, Salisbury. 704-279-5268, www.happyfarm.org
Konnected Entertainment and Wellness Center Wrestling Extravaganza
May 22 • 2 p.m.
Join the event for live performances, food, vendors, giveaways and the main event of Sweet Dreamz vs. Chase Emory.
Konnected Entertainment and Wellness Center, 1625 N. US Hwy, Salisbury, keawc.org, 704-680-1193, 704-965-3434
Timeout Future Stars Basketball Camp
June 20 – June 23, July 18 – 21 • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Ages 7 – 14
$99
Timeout Basketball Camps are conducted by Coach Jim Baker. Campers will learn strategies, techniques, offense and defense tactics. Full Day camp for boys and girls.
Hall Gym, 1400B. W. Bank St, Salisbury. 704-638-5294, www.salisburync.gov
Timeout Little Shooters Basketball Camp
June 20 – 23, July 18 – 21 • 9 a.m. – noon
Ages five – eight
$59
Timeout Basketball Camps are conducted by Coach Jim Baker. Campers will learn basic basketball fundamentals.
Hall Gym, 1400B. W. Bank St, Salisbury. 704-638-5259, www.salisburync.gov
WinShape Summer Camp for K-8 students
June 27, June 28, June 29, June 30, July 1 • 7:45 a.m. – 5 p.m.
$99 (includes lunches and 2 snacks daily); Experience the ultimate day camp combining fun, faith and friendship by cultivating God-given skills and talents. Indoor and outdoor, physical activity and creative play. Milford Hills United Methodist Church, 1630 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury. 704-636-0471, milfordhillsumc.org/winshape
Yadkin Path Montessori Summer Camps
Variety of summer camps to spend the summer outdoors to learn about sustainable living, nature science, growing and harvesting and social skills.
$88 – 285 per week depending on child’s age.
2135 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury.
Select morning camps available for toddlers; day camps for 3 year-olds through rising sixth grade including sessions of art, nature immersion, soccer shots, ecology, homesteading and French.
yadkinpath@gmail.com
Museums & Exhibits
Fire Truck Show
June 18 • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Free admission for members of North Carolina Transportation Museum; non-members, $7 for adults, $14 including train ride, $5 for children three to ten, $10 including train ride, $6 for seniors and military veterans/personnel, $12 including train ride; free admission for children three and under.
Meet firefighters from across the state, get a close-up look at the equipment they use and vote for your favorite fire truck.
North Carolina Transportation Museum, 1 Samuel Spencer Drive, Spencer. www.nctransportationmuseum.org
Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show
May 14 • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Free admission for members of North Carolina Transportation Museum; non-members, $7 for adults, $14 including train ride, $5 for children three to ten, $10 including train ride, $6 for seniors and military veterans/personnel, $12 including train ride; free admission for children three and under.
Antique pickups, fire trucks, flatbeds, military trucks, tow trucks, road tractors and more.
North Carolina Transportation Museum, 1 Samuel Spencer Drive, Spencer. www.nctransportationmuseum.org
Tiger World — Mom Gets in Free Day
May 8 • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tiger World, 4400 Cook Road, Rockwell, www.tigerworld.us
Historic Hall House Museum Tours
Beginning May 1 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
$5 admission
Dr. Josephus Hall House, 226 S. Jackson Street, Salisbury, www.historicsalisbury.org
Library
Summer Reading Registration Opens
May 14 – July 30
All ages are invited to sign up with READsquared to log your hours at www.rowanpubliclibrary.readquared.com.
Wednesday Writers Club
May 4 • 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Ages 18+
Join Rowan Public Library for the Wednesday Writer’s Club. A writer’s club allows discussion, group sharing, group writing prompts and peer-to-peer reviews. This program allows writers to connect with each other, find resources to improve their craft and get tips on publication. Participants may attend in person or virtually.
Rowan Public Library: Headquarters, 201 W. Fisher street, Salisbury, 704-216-8228, www.rowancountync.gov/307/Library
RCCC
Registration is open for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College summer enrichment programs
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will once again offer engaging, in-person summer enrichment camps for ages 8-18 this summer, with topics ranging from robotics, engineering and welding to sewing, quilting and African drumming.
Each session is designed to excite and inspire campers as they explore subjects of interest, get an idea of what it is like to study on a college campus, and consider possible careers. Camps will be held at the College’s North Campus in Salisbury, South Campus in Concord, and A.L. Brown High School.
The 2022 camps include:
• Ages 11-18 – Drums 4 Life: African drum class, improv on the go
• Ages 8-12 – Optical illuminations, robotic engineering and design
• Ages 10-14+ — Back to the future of quilting
• Ages 11-14 – Build-a-bot engineering and design
• Ages 12-14+ — Express yourself with yarn: knitting and crochet
• Ages 12-18 – Fashion design and sewing camp
• Rising eighth, ninth and 10th grade students — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College welding warriors: where welding is so hot, it’s cool
Camps begin June 13, and registration is open now. For complete camp information and to register, go to www.rccc.edu/summerprograms. For more information, contact Sherie Neely at sherie.neely@rccc.edu or 704-216-3545.
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, go to www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).