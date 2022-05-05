Summer Fun 2022

Performing Arts

All Disney, All Broadway

June 6 – 10 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Second – sixth grade

$175

Sing, dance and act your way through a fun week exploring a variety of Disney’s musicals that have graced the Broadway stage. Shows include: AIDA, Aladdin, Beauty and The Beast, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Mary Poppins, Tarzan and more.

Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com

Broadway Bootcamp

July 25 – 29 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Second – sixth grade

$175

Theater dance class full of movement of all styles to some of the most popular Broadway hits.

Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com

The Creature Feature ARTventure

June 13 – 17 • 9 a.m. – noon

Ages 4-5

$85 for members, $100 for non-members.

Create a one-of-a-kind zoo using collage and paint, facepaint, song and dance.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

From Page to Stage

Sixth – eight grade

June 13 – 17 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

$175

Spend the week developing and becoming your favorite literary characters. Camp will not only work with existing material such as: Matilda, The Wizard of Oz, Seussical and others, but also get the chance to adapt some of your own favorite books.

Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Summer

July 18 – 22 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sixth – eighth grade

$175

Bring your knowledge of snitches and spells as you prepare to be sorted for the Summer of Sorcery. Be inspired by the beloved books and films to create their own entirely new and unique adventure for the stage.

Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com

James and the Giant Peach Party

July 11 – 15 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Second – sixth grade

$175

Explore the world of James and the Giant Peach and meet Grasshoppers and Glow-worms, Sassy Spiders and Silly Centipedes…all while staying on the run from those mean old Aunts Spiker and Sponge. This camp will be a delicious taste of the whoopsie-fun ride that awaits with PPT’s upcoming production of James and the Giant Peach.

Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com

Neverland: Pirates vs. Fairies

August 1 – 5 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Second – sixth grade

$175

Join Peter, Wendy and the Lost Boys as they try to stop a frightful battle between Captain Hook’s Pirates and Tinkerbelle’s Fairies. And if they can’t stop it…they’ll have to win it. Choose your side and learn to fight like a fairy, swashbuckle like a pirate or just laugh with the Lost Boys. Either way, you’ll get to spend the week living in Neverland.

Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com

Piedmont Players Tech Camp

June 20 – 24, June 27 – July 1 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sixth – 12th grade

$350, $425 including Willy Wonka Jr. Performance Camp

Learn about stage electrics, scenic painting techniques, prop making and run a crew position for the summer workshop production. Gaining new skills and expanding knowledge and appreciation for the collaborative discipline that we know as live theater in support of the performance camp production of Willy Wonka Jr.

Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com

Willy Wonka Jr. Performance Camp

June 20 – 24, June 27 – July 1 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Second – 12th grade

$350, $425 including Tech Camp

Willy Wonka and his band of Oompa Loompas lead sweet-natured Charlie and some wickedly precocious children through a labyrinth of lemon drops, life lessons and giggles galore on a tour of the wonderfully weird candy factory. Two weeks of hard working fun for young people grades second – 12 culminate in three standing room only performances in the Norvell Theater leaving the audiences hungry for more. There is truly no better way to learn about the process of preparing a role and mounting a show than by doing it.

Piedmont Players Theatre, 213 S. Main Street, Salisbury, 704-633-5471, piedmontplayers.com

Visual and creative arts

A Trip over Yarn-der

June 13 – 17 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages 9 – 11

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Journey into the realm of painting with yarn and more. Inspired by the traditional folk art form by the Huichol people, learn how to create colorful yarn paintings that showcase images that are personally meaningful. Students will engage in a community-driven project.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Claymation Creations: Animate Your Creativity

June 13 – 17 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages 6-8

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Young filmmakers will learn about animation principles and the tools to make their own stop motion animation films.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Clay Play ARTventure

June 20 – 24 • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages 4 – 5

$85 for members, $100 for non-members.

Push, pull, pound and squish clay into anything you can imagine. Learn how to make homemade playdough and other materials.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Comics and Cartooning

June 20 – 24 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages 6 – 8

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Design, illustrate and put together imaginative comics and cartoons. Study bodily features of humans, animals and fantasy creatures and employ color and effects.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Dream It, Sculpt It

June 20 – 24 • 9 a.m. – noon

Ages 6 – 8

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Create scenery and multiple characters from imaginary worlds using a variety of sculpture techniques with cardboard, foam core, wire, modeling clay and paint.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Eric Carle’s the Very Hungry Brown Bear

June 27 – July 1 • 9 a.m. – noon

Ages 6 – 8

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Introduction to basic collage techniques. Study techniques of Eric Carle and use as a basis for creating a collage piece.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Gold Rush Days’ Art and Craft Festival in Historic Gold Hill

July 23 • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Enjoy Gold Hill’s unique village shops, restaurants, coffee house and bakery. Family-friendly outing amid the historic setting of Gold Hill.

Historic Gold Hill, 840 St. Stephen’s Church Road, Gold Hill, www.goldhillnc.com

Hand & Wheel

June 13 – 17 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages 12 – 18

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Learn how to use clay and clay tools to make pottery pieces. Handbuilding students use molds, coils, slabs and underglazes to transform clay into fun and unique pottery pieces. Potters are also taught to use the wheel to make bowls, cups and more and develop their pottery skills.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Hand & Wheel, Jr.

June 27 – July 1 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages 6 – 8

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Develop fine motor skills, problem-solving skills, imagination, initiative and curiosity. Pinch, twist, roll and coil clay into all types of creations.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Hand & Wheel: Animals and Habitats in Clay

July 11 – 15 • 9 a.m. – noon

Ages 6 – 8

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Learn hand-building techniques to create a bevy of clay critters. Introduction to the potter’s wheel and age appropriate throwing techniques.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Hand & Wheel ARTventure

June 13 – 17, June 20 – 24, June 27 – July 1 • 9 a.m. – noon

Ages 9-11

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Learn how to use clay and clay tools to make pottery pieces. Handbuilding students use molds, coils, slabs and underglazes to transform clay into fun and unique pottery pieces. Potters are also taught to use the wheel to make bowls, cups and more and develop their pottery skills.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Make It Pop

June 20 – 24 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages 9-11

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Learn about elements of pop-up paper engineering such as flaps, pull-tabs and multilevel platforms used to make books. Use story ideas and imagination to build and create pop-up designs for students’ own pop-up books.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Metal Mania: Jewelry

July 11 – 15 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages 12 – 18

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Learn to make metal earrings, necklaces and bracelets. Cut, texture and shape metal using traditional metalworking tools. Explore wire and beading techniques to join pieces together.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Modern Masters: Personality Portraits

June 27 – July 1 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Convey your personality into portraits using a variety of painting techniques inspired by contemporary artists such as Kehinde wilde, Chuck Close, Andy Warhol, Vladimir Tretchikoff, Debra Hurd and more. Learn how to paint color studies and stories, underpaintings and large scale portraits.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Oaxaca Papier Mache Animals

July 11 – 15 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages 6 – 8

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Learn to draw animals step-by-step in a very easy and understandable way. Create sculptures and finish by painting with colorful patterns inspired by the Oaxaca animal sculptures of Mexico.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Painterly Pastels

June 27 – July 1• 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages 9 – 11

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Learn different drawing techniques in addition to understanding and applying color theory with chalk and oil pastels.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Painting, Drawing and Self-Expression

July 11 – 15 • 9 a.m. – noon

Ages 9 – 11

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Learn basics of drawing and color theory in addition to painting, pulling it all together into a finished masterpiece to express each person’s individuality as an artist.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Plein Air Painting

June 13 – 17 • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages 12 – 18

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Experimental way of making art to result in paintings that reflect intense observation through the senses.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Pop Art in Clay

June 20 – 24 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages 12 – 18

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Explore the fun and colorful Pop Art Movement. Create colorful sculptures, wheel thrown vessels and self-portrait tiles inspired by Claes Oldenber, Romero Britto, Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Q is for Quilt ARTventure

June 13 – 17 • 9 a.m. – noon

Ages 6-8

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Individual and collaborative projects inspired by traditional cloth quilts. Students will learn basic techniques of quilt designs turning geometric shapes into colorful painted patterns. Techniques will be implemented in a community-driven project.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Robots, Aliens and Monsters, Oh My! ARTventure

July 11 – 15 • 9 a.m. – noon

Ages 4 – 5

$85 for members, $100 for non-members.

Brainstorm and use imagination to create friendly monsters, robots and aliens from found objects, recycled materials, paint, paper and slime.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Sculpt and Spin Across the Ages

July 11 – 15 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages 9 – 11

$120 for members, $135 for non-members.

Learn a variety of hand building and potter’s wheel techniques. Sculpt and spin bowls, plates, cups and more to learn about ancient and modern ceramic artists.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Want to Build a Snowman…in July? ARTventure

June 27 – July 1 • 9 a.m. – noon

Ages 4 – 5

$85 for members, $100 for non-members.

Ice paint, snow dough and watercolor northern lights. Stories and fun movements are integrated into each class.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center, 123 E. Liberty Street, Salisbury, 704-636-1882, waterworks.org

Festivals and Fairs

8th Annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival

July 23 • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Free admission; Largest annual event held on High Rock Lake. Includes vendors, food trucks and dragon boat races.

Rowan Shrine Club at High Rock Lake, 6480 Long Ferry Road, Salisbury. 704-633-4221, rowanchamberdragonboat.org

Bands on Bank Street

August 7 • 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Formerly Blankets and Bluegrass, Bands on Bank Street is bringing local blues, southern rock and soul bands to the Hall House Museum Lawn. Local food trucks and a cash bar will be available.

Hall House Museum, 226 S. Jackson St., Salisbury, eventbrite.com

Hippie Fest

May 7, May 8 • 12 noon – 7 p.m.

$15 single day admission, $25 two-day admission, Kids 10 and under free. Grassroots festival celebrating love, peace and all things groovy.

Rowan County Fair Grounds, 1560 Julian Road, Salisbury. 704-633-5632, www.eventbrite.com

History on Tap

June 23, July 28, August 25 • 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Enjoy free New Sarum beer samples at Beacon Hall. Individuals will receive tickets for two free beer tastings.

Beacon Hall, 121 W. Council Street, Salisbury. 704-636-0103., app.hatchbuck.com

Konnected to God

May 15 • 2 p.m.

$5 entry fee.

Hosted by Pastor Timothy Bates, join Konnected Entertainment and Wellness center for live performances, food and fellowship. Percentage of proceeds go towards T.E.A.C.H. Program.

Konnected Entertainment and Wellness Center, 1625 US Hwy 29, Salisbury, keawc.com, 704-680-1193, 704-965-3434

Papaw Carl’s Playground and Barnyard Spring Fun

June 8 – September 16 • 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

$8 per person. Enjoy activities on the farm and have a picnic lunch with dessert.

Patterson Farm, 10390 Caldwell Road, Mount Ulla. 704-636-4005, visitpattersonfarm.com

Woodleaf Tomato Festival

August 20 • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Celebrate 125 years of tomatoes grown by the community. Summer produce, tomato sandwiches, tomato contests, tomato costumes, 10 a.m. parade with Sheriff Kevin Auten as grand marshal. Live music, crafts, silent auction, baked goods. Funds raised goes towards community projects and churches. Unity Presbyterian Church, 885 Woodleaf-Bardber Road, Cleveland. 704-278-4703, woodleaftomatofestival@yahoo.com

Sports & Outdoors

Fast-Pitch Softball Camp

June 20 – 23 • 9 a.m. – noon

Ages 7 – 15, girls only

$99

Softball camp includes pitching, hitting, fielding and base running. Campers will participate in skill development sessions and live game situations. Participants will need to bring their softball gear and water.

Salisbury Community Park, 935 Hurley School Road, Salisbury. 704-638-5289, www.salisburync.gov

Happy’s Farm 2022 Barnyard Adventures Summer Camp

May 26 – August 9 • 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Breakfast, lunch and snow cones included. Educational farm activities and western-themed splash pad.

Happy’s Farm, Inc., 985 Parks Road, Salisbury. 704-279-5268, www.happyfarm.org

Konnected Entertainment and Wellness Center Wrestling Extravaganza

May 22 • 2 p.m.

Join the event for live performances, food, vendors, giveaways and the main event of Sweet Dreamz vs. Chase Emory.

Konnected Entertainment and Wellness Center, 1625 N. US Hwy, Salisbury, keawc.org, 704-680-1193, 704-965-3434

Timeout Future Stars Basketball Camp

June 20 – June 23, July 18 – 21 • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ages 7 – 14

$99

Timeout Basketball Camps are conducted by Coach Jim Baker. Campers will learn strategies, techniques, offense and defense tactics. Full Day camp for boys and girls.

Hall Gym, 1400B. W. Bank St, Salisbury. 704-638-5294, www.salisburync.gov

Timeout Little Shooters Basketball Camp

June 20 – 23, July 18 – 21 • 9 a.m. – noon

Ages five – eight

$59

Timeout Basketball Camps are conducted by Coach Jim Baker. Campers will learn basic basketball fundamentals.

Hall Gym, 1400B. W. Bank St, Salisbury. 704-638-5259, www.salisburync.gov

WinShape Summer Camp for K-8 students

June 27, June 28, June 29, June 30, July 1 • 7:45 a.m. – 5 p.m.

$99 (includes lunches and 2 snacks daily); Experience the ultimate day camp combining fun, faith and friendship by cultivating God-given skills and talents. Indoor and outdoor, physical activity and creative play. Milford Hills United Methodist Church, 1630 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury. 704-636-0471, milfordhillsumc.org/winshape

Yadkin Path Montessori Summer Camps

Variety of summer camps to spend the summer outdoors to learn about sustainable living, nature science, growing and harvesting and social skills.

$88 – 285 per week depending on child’s age.

2135 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury.

Select morning camps available for toddlers; day camps for 3 year-olds through rising sixth grade including sessions of art, nature immersion, soccer shots, ecology, homesteading and French.

yadkinpath@gmail.com

Museums & Exhibits

Fire Truck Show

June 18 • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free admission for members of North Carolina Transportation Museum; non-members, $7 for adults, $14 including train ride, $5 for children three to ten, $10 including train ride, $6 for seniors and military veterans/personnel, $12 including train ride; free admission for children three and under.

Meet firefighters from across the state, get a close-up look at the equipment they use and vote for your favorite fire truck.

North Carolina Transportation Museum, 1 Samuel Spencer Drive, Spencer. www.nctransportationmuseum.org

Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show

May 14 • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free admission for members of North Carolina Transportation Museum; non-members, $7 for adults, $14 including train ride, $5 for children three to ten, $10 including train ride, $6 for seniors and military veterans/personnel, $12 including train ride; free admission for children three and under.

Antique pickups, fire trucks, flatbeds, military trucks, tow trucks, road tractors and more.

North Carolina Transportation Museum, 1 Samuel Spencer Drive, Spencer. www.nctransportationmuseum.org

Tiger World — Mom Gets in Free Day

May 8 • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tiger World, 4400 Cook Road, Rockwell, www.tigerworld.us

Historic Hall House Museum Tours

Beginning May 1 • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

$5 admission

Dr. Josephus Hall House, 226 S. Jackson Street, Salisbury, www.historicsalisbury.org

Library

Summer Reading Registration Opens

May 14 – July 30

All ages are invited to sign up with READsquared to log your hours at www.rowanpubliclibrary.readquared.com.

Wednesday Writers Club

May 4 • 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Ages 18+

Join Rowan Public Library for the Wednesday Writer’s Club. A writer’s club allows discussion, group sharing, group writing prompts and peer-to-peer reviews. This program allows writers to connect with each other, find resources to improve their craft and get tips on publication. Participants may attend in person or virtually.

Rowan Public Library: Headquarters, 201 W. Fisher street, Salisbury, 704-216-8228, www.rowancountync.gov/307/Library

RCCC

Registration is open for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College summer enrichment programs

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will once again offer engaging, in-person summer enrichment camps for ages 8-18 this summer, with topics ranging from robotics, engineering and welding to sewing, quilting and African drumming.

Each session is designed to excite and inspire campers as they explore subjects of interest, get an idea of what it is like to study on a college campus, and consider possible careers. Camps will be held at the College’s North Campus in Salisbury, South Campus in Concord, and A.L. Brown High School.

The 2022 camps include:

• Ages 11-18 – Drums 4 Life: African drum class, improv on the go

• Ages 8-12 – Optical illuminations, robotic engineering and design

• Ages 10-14+ — Back to the future of quilting

• Ages 11-14 – Build-a-bot engineering and design

• Ages 12-14+ — Express yourself with yarn: knitting and crochet

• Ages 12-18 – Fashion design and sewing camp

• Rising eighth, ninth and 10th grade students — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College welding warriors: where welding is so hot, it’s cool

Camps begin June 13, and registration is open now. For complete camp information and to register, go to www.rccc.edu/summerprograms. For more information, contact Sherie Neely at sherie.neely@rccc.edu or 704-216-3545.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, go to www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).