Mecklenburg EMS claims state’s top paramedic team honors

GREENSBORO — The Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services team of Michael Dudkowski and John Stroup III claimed top honors at the 30th Annual Paramedic Competition held this week in Greensboro, defending their title after winning the event in 2019.

Dudkowski and Stroup were among six top teams from across the state in this year’s competition, part of the North Carolina EMS Expo, an educational conference that brings together paramedics, EMTs and county emergency services directors to sharpen their skills with presentations from faculty from across the state and the U.S.

It is the second championship for the Mecklenburg agency, known as Medic, which provides pre-hospital emergency care in the Charlotte metro area. The team out-performed five other pairs of regional champions selected following competitions in March from Cabarrus County EMS, CVF LifeLINK Air, First Health Chatham and Rowan County EMS.

Tom Mitchell, chief of the N.C. Office of Emergency Medical Services, announced the winners at a banquet held Tuesday evening to cheers and applause from hundreds of the winners’ peers.

“All of the teams in this competition are winners. They are North Carolina’s best of the best in emergency medical response,” said Mitchell. “We offer our special congratulations to this year’s winners.”