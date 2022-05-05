High school track: East’s Dale and South’s Julian double winners

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan powerhouse Dominick Dale ruled the throws and South Rowan’s tireless Eli Julian took command of the distance races, but Rowan schools generally took a back seat to their Cabarrus neighbors in Wednesday’s South Piedmont Conference Track and Field Championships.

It’s a strong, eight-team track conference.

Throwing on his home field where he also made quite a few sacks for the football team, Dale threw 131 feet, 1 inch in the discus and 42 feet in the shot.

Julian was timed in 10:05 in the 3200 and 4:29.81 in the 1600.

Lake Norman Charter phenom Blaise Atkinson was the meet’s individual standout. The state’s best and one of the nation’s best in the 110 hurdles, he turned in a sizzling 13.96 clocking. The blazer also won the 300 hurdles (39.03) and the 100 meters to lead the Knights to second place.

Northwest Cabarrus’ boys won a close battle in the team scoring with 110 points, with Lake Norman Charter (106), Concord (83) and East (81) providing the toughest opposition.

It came down to the 4×400 for the Trojans, the final event. Tru Sierra, Cameron Beaver, Issac Woolfolk and Jaylen Currence won it in 3:35, nipping the Lake Norman Charter crew by less than a second.

Northwest got only one point in the throws, but the Trojans were solid everywhere else.

Lake Norman Charter had distance depth to go along with Atkinson’s speed.

Concord was outstanding in the jumps.

East got a first place from Luke Heglar, who edged South’s Caleb Holmes in stout pole vault competition. Heglar cleared 12 feet, while Holmes got over the bar at 11 feet, 6 inches. East had a 1-3-4 placement in the pole vault, good for 20 points.

The second tier of teams included Central Cabarrus (50), West Rowan (48), Carson (43) and South Rowan (37).

With a 10-8-6-4-2-1 scoring system, Julian provided more than half of South’s points with his two firsts.

West picked up its points in the relays and sprints. Peter Williams-Simpson provided a highlight for the Falcons with a first in the 200. He clocked 23.46.

Anwar Davis had a second for the Falcons in the 100, an event in which Atkinson clocked 11 flat.

Carson got second places from Jacob Collins in the discus (121-6) and Damir Miller in the high jump (5-10).

•••

In the girls competition, Northwest Cabarrus rolled to the team title with 150 points.

Next were Central Cabarrus (105) and Lake Norman Charter (81).

East Rowan (68) edged Carson (66) for fourth. Rounding out the field were South Rowan (57), West Rowan (20) and Concord (6).

Sprinter/jumper Chaunesse Barringer was at the forefront of the Trojans’ runaway victory. Barringer had individual wins in the 100, 200 and the long jump, and her teammates provided points across the board. Northwest piled up points in the sprints and was good in every category.

Central Cabarrus racked up 46 points in the jumps to key its second-place finish.

Lake Norman Charter had one of the meet’s individual standouts in Lily Yampolsky, who took the 400, 800 and 1600.

East got a first from Peyton Whicker, who ran 50.91 to win the 300 hurdles. Teammate Jasmyne Brown had a PR of 7 feet, 6 inches for second place in the pole vault.

East was runner-up to the Trojans in the 4×200 with a unit of Anaya Blakeney, Savannah Wise, Iyanna Berry Lynch and Madi Fadden.

Carson’s Zoe Holbrook clocked 16.95 to win the 100 hurdles.

Carson’s standout sprinter Aliayah White accounted for 20 points for the Cougars, with seconds in the 200 and 400 and third in the 100.

White also ran on a third-place 4×400 unit.

Carson’s 4×800 relay team (Kendall Barbee, Hayley Borst, Makayla Borst, Brynn Sokolowski) placed second, and Holly Stowe had a second place in the shot.

South’s Macy Miller won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 3 inches.

South finished second behind the Trojans with a 4×400 unit of Hannah Dellinger, Mesiyah Howell, Railyn Wright and Bethany Rymer.

Half of West’s points came from Katie Roberts’ win in the 3200 in 13:05. Teammate Katelyn Lentz finished third behind Yampolsky and White in a strong 400 for six points.

Next for the track competitors with qualifying marks and times will be the 3A Midwest Regional that is scheduled for May 13 at Davie’s track.