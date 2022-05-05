High school soccer: Record-breaking night for Webb
Published 10:25 pm Thursday, May 5, 2022
Staff report
SALISBURY — Salisbury senior Sutton Webb became Rowan County’s all-time leading scorer for girls soccer on Thursday,
Webb needed one goal to break the record of 128 set by South Rowan’s Madison Henry, and she scored all four for the Hornets at Ludwig Stadium in a 4-0 non-conference win against Gray Stone.
Webb scored 43 goals as a freshman. She only got three in the 2020 season that was stopped after a handful of games by COVID.
Webb, a Georgia soccer recruit, accounted for 36 goals in her COVID-shortened junior season. She’s scored 50 this season.
NOTES: The county’s leading scorer for boys soccer is still Sappia Venn, who was a senior at Salisbury in 1994. He totaled 151 goals. … Carson senior Hannah Isley, Pfeiffer basketball recruit, scored six goals in the 10-1 win against A.L. Brown earlier this week and broke the Cougars’ school record with 73.