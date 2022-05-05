Blotter: May 5

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 200 block of Faith Road in Salisbury on Tuesday.

• A breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported in progress in the 300 block of East Horah Street in Salisbury on Wednesday. A male suspect was seen punching the lock of the car door for entry before rummaging inside the vehicle. He fled on foot and jumped a fence before he could be identified. Nothing was reported as stolen from the vehicle.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Jerry Dean Sadler, 43, was arrested on charge of felony larceny on Tuesday.

• Shaye Camille Davis, 29, was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Jeb Lee Hampton, 24, was arrested on charge of felony possession of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

• A man reported a burglary by forcible entry in the 8700 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury on Tuesday. The incident was happened sometime between Saturday and Monday when the suspect was seen taking $800 worth of various hand tools. The subject has yet to be identified.

• A man reported a fraud on Tuesday after paying a local construction company to build a garage. The incident occurred on April 7, 2021, after he paid the company $10,000 up front. The company removed a stump from his yard, leveled the ground, laid a driveway and placed a pipe for drainage. The company told the victim they would need more money for concrete and the victim paid another $8,250. The man never heard back from the company and tried reaching out numerous times. He was advised to contact a lawyer and the case is under investigation. The total estimated loss was $18,250.