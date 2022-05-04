Two dead after motorcycle crashes into garbage truck on N.C. Highway 152

SALISBURY — Two people are dead after a motorcycle struck a garbage truck early Wednesday morning on N.C. Highway 152 in southern Rowan County.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie, the crash occurred around 1:24 a.m. The two men were on a motorcycle heading west — the same direction as the garbage truck — and failed to stop before striking the garbage truck. The truck was in service and stopped at the time. The individuals on the motorcycle were ejected and died from injuries at the scene.

The identities of the victims were not immediately available.

N.C. State Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.