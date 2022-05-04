Kannapolis farmers market opens for 2022 season on Thursday

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Farmers Market will open for the 2022 season on Thursday.

The market will be held every Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance St. and Dale Earnhardt Blvd. The market continues through September.

Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, spices, crafts and prepared foods and sauces. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

This year the Farmers Market will have more food vendors than ever before:

Curt’s Kettle Corn – popcorn and ice cream
MarlieQ’s Caribbean Queen Food Truck – Jamaican food
Big City Bites – sandwiches, tacos, burgers
Big City Sweets – chocolates, cookies
Dyan’s Confections – baked goods

To sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers market and vendor specials, text MARKET to 855-969-4358. (This is a new number so if you subscribed before, you will need to sign up again). You may unsubscribe at any time.

For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

