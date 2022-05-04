Denton Farmpark Country & Bluegrass Festival starts Thursday

DENTON — After hosting the annual Mother’s Day weekend bluegrass festival at Denton FarmPark for over 40 years, bluegrass patriarch Doyle Lawson has retired. The N.C.-based classic country band, the Malpass Brothers, will serve as new headliners for the three-day music event Thursday through Saturday, May 5-7.

Karen Loflin Miller, FarmPark co-owner said, “Working with Doyle Lawson has been such a pleasure over the years. I remember meeting with him, and his wife, Suzanne, in Mt. Airy, along with my dad (the late Brown Loflin), mom (Ruby), and my two children (Laramie and Landry). We would meet at McDonald’s so the kids could play while we discussed the next year’s festival.”

With Lawson’s retirement, the Malpass Brothers were selected by the Loflins (Brown’s widow, Ruby, and his children, Karen and Keith) to serve as the new host band.

Denton FarmPark is located at 1072 Cranford Road in Denton. For more information, call 336-859-2755 or go to dentonfarmpark.com/bluegrass-festival/